Jujutsu Kaisen: How to watch the seasons and movie in correct sequence; EXPLAINED

Jujutsu Kaisen, a popular manga and anime series has taken the world by storm. It gained popularity in 2018 and was later adapted into an anime in 2020. The anime, featuring Yuji Itadori, a charismatic protagonist with physical abilities, explores themes of friendship, sacrifice, and consequences.

When diving into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, one may come across debates about whether to watch or read the series in chronological order or release order. Both approaches have their merits, and the choice ultimately depends on one’s personal preference.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20: Manga Spoilers hint at Yuji vs. Mahito; release date, where to watch & more

What is Jujutsu Kaisen about and why is it so popular in the Anime community

Jujutsu Kaisen is an anime and manga series by Gege Akutami, centered around curses and malevolent spirits. The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who is drawn into a battle against these curses. He ingests a curse to protect his friends and the world and joins Tokyo Jujutsu High to exorcise them. The series explores dark themes, thrilling battles, and the consequences of wielding remarkable powers. It blends horror, action, and supernatural elements, offering an intense viewing experience.

Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo are three key characters in Jujutsu Kaisen who share deep connections with the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. As the series progresses, these characters undergo significant growth, and their roles become integral to driving the plot forward successfully.

Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen blends action, adventure, comedy, drama, and mystery. It features numerous fights and rivalries, with the villains appearing human but not entirely human. Some may be monsters, while others may have distorted body parts. Unlike other anime villains, they conceal their evil intentions behind charming tongues and calm demeanors, adding to the tension and suspense of the story. The fights are never boring, and the motivations behind each one are enjoyable to watch. The fight scenes are never unrealistic, and the storyline is never boring.

The manga series, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, and the anime produced by MAPPA, have influenced the real world through cosplay, body art, and social media posts. The series has also inspired fan artwork and memes inspired by the characters, making it a unique and captivating addition to the shonen genre.

How to watch Jujutsu Kaisen all episodes and movies in order

The best way to watch JJK in order would be how it was released. That would be as follows:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Season 1 premiered in October 2020 and aired until March 2021. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which is a prequel to the main series, was released in December 2021 in Japan. The movie’s worldwide release followed throughout 2022. The second season premiered in July 2023 and is still ongoing. Even though Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a prequel, it’s worth watching for those who want to learn about Yuta Okkotsu’s beginnings. The movie also shows Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda as first-years. Aside from that, we see the dynamic between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto.

However, the order mentioned above isn’t a chronological timeline of the events in the story. If we want to watch in order based on the timeline of events in Jujutsu Kaisen, here is the watch order:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episodes 1-5

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 onwards

The first five episodes of season 2 feature the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arcs. It covers the time when Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri were second-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High in the year 2006. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 moves to the year 2017, when Yuta Okkotsu enrolled. The other first-years were Maki, Inumaki, and Panda. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 follows Yuji Itadori as he enters the school in the year 2018. Season 2 episode 6 onwards is the Shibuya Incident arc, which was in October 2018.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch, recap & more