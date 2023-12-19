Jujutsu Kaisen: How to watch the seasons and movie in correct sequence; EXPLAINED
Jujutsu Kaisen's first anime season premiered in October 2020, based on the manga series of the same name. Since then, it has risen in popularity among anime fans as one of the year's coolest and most acclaimed new anime series.
Jujutsu Kaisen, a popular manga and anime series has taken the world by storm. It gained popularity in 2018 and was later adapted into an anime in 2020. The anime, featuring Yuji Itadori, a charismatic protagonist with physical abilities, explores themes of friendship, sacrifice, and consequences.
When diving into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, one may come across debates about whether to watch or read the series in chronological order or release order. Both approaches have their merits, and the choice ultimately depends on one’s personal preference.
ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20: Manga Spoilers hint at Yuji vs. Mahito; release date, where to watch & more
What is Jujutsu Kaisen about and why is it so popular in the Anime community
Jujutsu Kaisen is an anime and manga series by Gege Akutami, centered around curses and malevolent spirits. The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who is drawn into a battle against these curses. He ingests a curse to protect his friends and the world and joins Tokyo Jujutsu High to exorcise them. The series explores dark themes, thrilling battles, and the consequences of wielding remarkable powers. It blends horror, action, and supernatural elements, offering an intense viewing experience.
Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo are three key characters in Jujutsu Kaisen who share deep connections with the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. As the series progresses, these characters undergo significant growth, and their roles become integral to driving the plot forward successfully.
Jujutsu Kaisen blends action, adventure, comedy, drama, and mystery. It features numerous fights and rivalries, with the villains appearing human but not entirely human. Some may be monsters, while others may have distorted body parts. Unlike other anime villains, they conceal their evil intentions behind charming tongues and calm demeanors, adding to the tension and suspense of the story. The fights are never boring, and the motivations behind each one are enjoyable to watch. The fight scenes are never unrealistic, and the storyline is never boring.
The manga series, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, and the anime produced by MAPPA, have influenced the real world through cosplay, body art, and social media posts. The series has also inspired fan artwork and memes inspired by the characters, making it a unique and captivating addition to the shonen genre.
How to watch Jujutsu Kaisen all episodes and movies in order
The best way to watch JJK in order would be how it was released. That would be as follows:
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1
Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Season 1 premiered in October 2020 and aired until March 2021. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which is a prequel to the main series, was released in December 2021 in Japan. The movie’s worldwide release followed throughout 2022. The second season premiered in July 2023 and is still ongoing. Even though Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a prequel, it’s worth watching for those who want to learn about Yuta Okkotsu’s beginnings. The movie also shows Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda as first-years. Aside from that, we see the dynamic between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto.
However, the order mentioned above isn’t a chronological timeline of the events in the story. If we want to watch in order based on the timeline of events in Jujutsu Kaisen, here is the watch order:
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episodes 1-5
Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6 onwards
The first five episodes of season 2 feature the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arcs. It covers the time when Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri were second-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High in the year 2006. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 moves to the year 2017, when Yuta Okkotsu enrolled. The other first-years were Maki, Inumaki, and Panda. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 follows Yuji Itadori as he enters the school in the year 2018. Season 2 episode 6 onwards is the Shibuya Incident arc, which was in October 2018.
ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch, recap & more
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’