Jujutsu Kaisen: How Was Gojo Finally Unsealed? Explained

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen saw Gojo Satoru get sealed in Geto’s Prison Realm. This comes as a surprise since Gojo is confused to see his best friend, Geto Suguru alive. Later in the series, it is revealed that it is Kenjaku who has taken over the body of Geto.

Kenjaku is an ancient curse user who decided that sealing Gojo Satoru would be the only way his plans could be executed. What exactly are his plans you ask? To kill all humans and make a new world, a world with only curse users. An ideology that was similar to the one Suguru Geto had.

Who is Gojo Satoru?

One of the main protagonists of the show after Yuji Itadori, Gojo Sensei is one of the 4 Special Grade Jujutsu Sorcerers and a teacher at Jujutsu High. Throughout the season, Gojo has a lovely playful personality towards his peers but becomes absolutely ruthless when it comes to cursed spirits and users.

If going head-on against the King of Curses does not give a glimpse of how powerful he is, then his Domain Expansion is a good example. Arguably, he is also one of the most favorite characters of the show with a massive fandom globally.

His limitless technique along with Unlimited Void and Six Eyes make him the strongest member of the entire Jujutsu Kaisen family, but how exactly did this handsome guy get sealed in the Prison Realm?

What is the Prison Realm?

The Prison Realm is a special-grade cursed object that has the power to seal anything inside of it. Episode 34 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 saw Geto catching Gojo by surprise and sealing him in the Prison Realm.

Certain conditions must be met for the Prison Realm to activate. One of them includes having their target within a 4-meter radius for a minute, which Suguru manages to do. After sealing Gojo, the object gains enough weight and force that it almost creates a small crater on the station platform. Inside the Prison Realm, time comes to a standstill and Gojo lays back and relaxes while having complete faith in the rest of the sorcerers.

How was Gojo Finally Unsealed?

The Prison Realm has 2 Gates, Front and Back. The bearer of the Front Gate has all the power but it’s a slightly different scenario for the Back Gate. It cannot be opened directly, but with a cursed technique that can nullify other cursed techniques, it can be broken. Inverted Spear of Heaven (Toji Fushiguro) and Black Rope (Miguel) are examples of this technique.

In Chapter 221 of the manga (The Culling Game Arc), Hana Kurusu, a sorcerer who shares her body with Angel, an incarnated sorcerer finally manages to free Gojo Satoru using Jacob’s Ladder. Jacob’s Ladder is an extension technique that extinguishes any cursed object that comes under the radius of the light. Hana used the technique at the Back Gate of the Prison Realm and broke it open.

With Gojo finally free after more than 100 chapters it will be interesting to see how well this is adapted into the anime. Chances of Gojo being freed in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 remain unlikely as the Extermination Arc and Perfect Preparation Arc are yet to be produced. And with The Shibuya Incident Arc recently finished, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will have to wait sometime to see Gojo in the spotlight.

