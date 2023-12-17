Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ending: Gege Akutami teases 2024 conclusion; all we know about it
Akutami expressed gratitude to fans and shared insights into the manga's journey, as he also hinted on the ending of the series. Here is what we know so far!
In a surprising announcement during the Jump Festa 2024, Gege Akutami, the creator of the immensely popular manga series Jujutsu Kaisen, confirmed that the manga is approaching its conclusion and will end before December 2024. Fans gathered at the event received this news with mixed emotions as they prepare to bid farewell to the beloved series. Here is what we know about the revelation so far.
Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending: Gege Akutami hints at an early farewell
The revelation came during the Jujutsu Kaisen panel, where Akutami expressed gratitude to fans and shared insights into the manga's journey. He stated, "This will probably be the last Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa stage while the manga is still in serialization," indicating that the series is entering its final phase.
The manga, which first debuted on March 5, 2018, has seen tremendous success, garnering a massive following both in Japan and internationally. With 25 volumes, 227 chapters, and 11 story arcs, Jujutsu Kaisen has become a cultural phenomenon in the world of manga.
Akutami's announcement brings clarity to the manga's ending schedule, aligning with the conclusion of Jump Festa 2024. Given the regular release schedule, fans can anticipate approximately 35 to 40 more chapters before reaching the final page of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Jujutsu Kaisen panel at Jump Festa 2024
The series has been praised for its compelling characters, intricate plotlines, and intense battles. As the narrative inches toward its climax, fans are eager to see how Akutami will wrap up the Culling Game arc and provide resolutions for the characters they've grown attached to, as reported by GameRant.
During the panel, it was revealed that the manga has achieved a significant milestone with 90 million copies in circulation, underscoring its widespread popularity. The impending end of the manga coincides with the conclusion of the second season of the anime, adding to the emotional journey for fans.
To commemorate the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen, Akutami announced a special exhibition scheduled for Summer 2024 at Shibuya Hikarie. The exhibition will showcase Akutami's early drafts and sketches, providing fans with a unique glimpse into the creative process behind the series.
While the exact date for the manga's conclusion is yet to be disclosed, fans are advised to savor the remaining chapters as Jujutsu Kaisen approaches its final act. As the series bids farewell, enthusiasts can also look forward to the release of the Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash fighting game on February 24, 2024.
As fans brace themselves for the emotional conclusion, the impact of Jujutsu Kaisen on the world of manga is undeniable, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of readers and solidifying its place as a modern classic in the genre.
