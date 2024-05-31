Jujutsu Kaisen Manga: How Yuta's Cursed Technique Almost Brought Gojo Back? Explained

This article contains major spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Jujutsu Kaisen is probably the most popular anime and manga series in the world right now and with good reason too. The tension is always high in the series with extensive battle scenes and innumerable casualties that come with it. But one of the defining moments of the manga was when Satoru Gojo died in the hands of Ryomen Sukuna in chapter 236.

However, the latest chapter of the manga saw the comeback of Satoru Gojo, who is not only the strongest but probably also the most popular character from the manga. But the comeback did not happen exactly the way people wanted and the person who was able to bring Gojo back into the fight was his student Yuta.

How did Yuta bring Gojo back with his power?

If you are a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen, you will know that Yuta Okkotsu, a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, is one of the strongest characters in the whole manga. Gojo had previously said that Yuta has the potential to surpass him, and is already a Special Grade sorcerer at a young age. With an insane amount of cursed energy at his disposal and his very handy Cursed Energy, Yuta was the only person who could bring Gojo back.

That is to say, Gojo is not actually back. Yuta’s Innate Technique is Copy, which allows him to copy the Cursed Technique of any sorcerer with near-perfect accuracy. Throughout the series, we see him use Inumaki, Angel, and other characters’ powers against Sukuna. However, in the most recent chapter, we saw him use Kenjaku’s Cursed Technique to use Gojo’s body and technique.

As you may remember, Kenjaku’s Cursed Technique allowed him to take over the body of others and use their innate Cursed Techniques, which is how he got access to Geto Suguru’s CT after his death. The same way, Yuta took over Gojo’d dead body after his death and now will be able to use Gojo’s very powerful CTs against Sukuna once again.

What could be the aftermath of Yuta taking over Gojo’s body?

As the manga chapter 261 revealed, Yuta/Gojo’s future on the battlefield depends on if Kenjaku’s technique is continuous or intermittent type. If it’s a one-time activation technique, then Yuta might be able to fight in Gojo’s body for quite some time.

No matter what way it goes, fans were deeply saddened to see that the real Satoru Gojo was actually dead. However, his immensely strong Cursed Technique can now be used against Sukuna once again thanks to Yuta. We do not yet know if the combined power of Yuta/Gojo, Yuji, and Todo will be enough to finally beat Sukuna, who is the strongest sorcerer of all time. But the return of Gojo does fill us with some hope.

We do not yet know what the final outcome of this devastating fight against Sukuna will be as many characters have already died at his hands and more are gravely injured. Even Yuta lost his body to him in the fight and now has to use Gojo’s. Fans will have to wait one more week for the next chapter as the manga is currently on a one-week break. And hopefully, we will have more answers when chapter 262 of the manga finally comes out.

