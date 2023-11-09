Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16: Spoilers from the manga, release date, where to watch, recap and more

The fight between Jogo and Sukuna is a highly-anticipated plot point in the anime. And as promised by Sukuna, he would be ready to assisst the team if Jogo can go on as much as even touching him in the fight. Here is what the spoilers from the manga tell us about the events that take place up ahead in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 is November 10, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll and Netflix. The anime will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. Only then, would it be released on the streaming platforms. The preview images of the next outing show Toji and Dogon in action.

Spoilers from the manga for episode 16

The 15th episode ended up using material from Chapter 109 until Chapter 112. From this point on, we know that the storyline picks from Chapter 113. Here, the brawl between Sukuna and Jogo will open only to result in the former effortlessly overpowering Jogo. Then, we will see that As a token of appreciation for the ten consumed fingers, Sukuna agrees to work with Jogo's group temporarily, with the condition of wiping out every human in Shibuya, sparing only one.

Meanwhile, Megumi faces the formidable Toji Fushiguro, struggling to find a way to defeat the relentless opponent. Toji, driven by a surprising connection to Megumi, ultimately sacrifices himself by stabbing his own vessel to save his son from impending danger. Megumi, shocked by the unexpected turn of events, contemplates his next moves.

As the chaos unfolds in Shibuya, the Kusakabe Team encounters former allies of Suguru Geto, revealing their allegiance to Pseudo-Geto's cause. The clash between the sorcerers is interrupted by a powerful explosion caused by the ongoing battle between Sukuna and Jogo, signaling a chaotic turning point in the unfolding events of Shibuya.

Thus, these are the events that follow Sukuna's challenge to Jogo in the manga. It will be interesting to see how much of it is covered in the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16: Previous episode recap

The title of the 15th episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was 'Fluctuations.' In this episode, we see that Toji immediately started attacking the strongest opponent as soon as he entered the domain. And Dogon was startled to see that someone of this caliber was around to challenge his power. By the end of the attack, Dogon was dead and Toji came out as the sole winner. We then see the entry of Megumi who wanted to confront Toji about their common past.

But Jogo sensed the presence of Sukuna, getting immediately drawn toward Yuji. He then goes on to feed Yuji with ten more fingers, making sure that there are a total of fifteen fingers within him. By the end of the episode, we see that Sukuna was meaning to find the location of the other fingers. The episode then comes to an end with Sukuna posing the challenge that if Jogo could land one hit on him, he would be ready to assist the group in their plan.

It will be interesting to see what the fight between Jogo and Sukuna looks like at this point. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for the same!

