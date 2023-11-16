Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17: Manga Spoilers hint at Sukuna destroying Shibuya; all we know so far

Megumi was badly injured and exhausted by the end of the previous episode. However, the fight is not nearly over for him. Another attacker is on his way. But help is on its way. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 is lined up with a final release date for the week. Here is what the manga spoilers of the next episode of JJK tell us about this fight and the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 will be November 18, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll and Netflix. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen will be 'Thunderclap Part 2.' This episode takes up the plot from Chapter 117 of the manga. In this plot, fans will see Megumi fighting the nameless entity that was attacking him. But just as he was exhausted, the boy demonstrated the intricacies of the Ten Shadows Technique to curse user Shigemo. Despite his injuries, Megumi summons Mahoraga in a desperate move, initiating an unbeatable exorcism ritual. As Megumi collapses, Shigemo realizes the dire situation.

But amid this fight, Sukuna will intervene to save Megumi, as Mahoraga is set on a destructive path. A fierce battle ensues between Sukuna and Mahoraga, revealing the shikigami's adaptability. Sukuna, utilizing Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine, obliterates a significant portion of Shibuya to end the exorcism ritual. Despite Mahoraga's adaptation, Sukuna defeats it with a powerful fire arrow.

Shigemo will also discover the limits of his luck ability. This episode might be the first time that Yuji witnesses the aftermath of all the destruction that has been caused by Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17: Previous episode recap

The title of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 was 'Thunderclap.' In this episode, we see that Megumi goes on to fight with Toji. But both of their powers were too similar to corner the other one. Amid this, a flashback sequence comes out where Toji recalls the time he almost sold Megumi to Zen'ins. In the present, he asks Megumi for his name. Upon hearing the word 'Fushiguro' come out of Megumi's mouth, Toji stabbed himself in his head, taking his own life.

Megumi immediately rushed to Shoko to get healed. However, he is attacked by Haruta on the way. On the other side, as Panda's fight continued, the one-on-one was interrupted by Jogo and Sukuna's battle. Amid the chaos, Sukuna was able to use his Open Technique, where he could use the fire put out by Jogo against his attack. In the last act of the episode, we see that Jogo cannot survive the fire attack and ends up dying, sending him into the white void alongside Hanami and Dagon.

Advertisement

The episode comes to an end with Megumi getting attacked by an unknown creature. In this fight, Megumi will take up most of the space in the next episode. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more familiar updates on this!

ALSO READ: 12 Most SHOCKING deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen manga; #7 is a tear-jerker