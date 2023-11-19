Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18: Aftermath of Shibuya Incident; release date, where to watch, recap and more

All of the devastation of Shibuya Incident seems to have passed. And now, it is time for Yuji to sit and reminisce about the destruction caused at his hands. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 is lined up with a final release date for the week and the fans continue to look out for what is coming up next. Here is what we know about the next outing so far!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 will be November 25, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll, and Netflix. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this space as they come.

What to expect next?

The title of the upcoming episode of JJK season 2 will be 'Right and Wrong.' This episode shall take a look at the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident. This will be the first time that Yuji gets to sit with what has happened. Although it was Sukuna, Yuji also has a part to play in the killings that have taken place. Megumi, having survived his brush with death, seeks to understand the mysterious Mahoraga further.

As the Jujutsu High team regroups, a cryptic figure emerges, holding the key to Mahoraga's origin. Tensions rise as the team unravels the forbidden technique's secrets, unveiling unforeseen dangers. A new adversary looms, poised to thrust them into further chaos. Amidst uncertainty, unexpected alliances may shape the unfolding narrative, setting the stage for a future fraught with peril and revelations.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18: Previous episode recap

The title of the 17th episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was 'Thunderclap Part 2.' In the episode, we see that in a desperate struggle against Haruta, Megumi unveils his ultimate move, the uncontrollable shikigami Mahoraga. Knocked out, Megumi's fate rests on this powerful entity. Sukuna intervenes to face Mahoraga, recognizing the perilous ritual.

The two engage in a destructive battle across Shibuya. Sukuna, grasping Mahoraga's adaptive nature, triggers his Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion, obliterating everything in a 140-meter radius, including Megumi and Haruta. With his cursed luck depleted, Haruta succumbs to Sukuna's attack.

Sukuna rushes an injured Megumi to safety, leaving a traumatized Yuji behind. Witnessing the devastation, Yuji blames himself for the casualties. Meanwhile, the wounded Nanami roams the subway, marking a grim aftermath. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Domain Expansion? EXPLAINED