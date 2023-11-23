Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18: Shibuya's aftermath in the manga; spoilers, release date, recap and more

As Sukuna wins over Mahoraga, he takes Megumi outside only for him to meet with Yuji again. However, it is here that the fans see Yuji being in shock after taking a look at the devastation caused during the Shibuya incident. Here is how Yuji deals with the aftermath of the killings in the manga. The manga spoilers, release date, and streaming details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 are all listed below!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 18 will be November 24, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant updates as they come.

Manga Spoilers: What to expect next?

The next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be titled Right and Wrong. Picking up the plot from Chapter 120, we will see that Yuji will be overwhelmed by the guilt of what has happened. On the other side, the injured Nanami fights a horde of transfigured humans in Shibuya Station. In his final moments, he reflects on his choices and encounters Mahito. Nanami sacrifices himself, allowing Yuji to witness his death, leading to a furious confrontation between Yuji and Mahito.

Mahito will also reveal his ability to combine souls and then use his Soul Multiplicity technique to create powerful transfigured beings. In the intense battle that follows, Mahito taunts Yuji, claiming they are alike. Yuji, fueled by rage, fights back, demonstrating his mastery of Taido Martial Arts.

Mahito's fight will escalate, revealing new abilities, including delayed transfiguration and merging with transfigured humans. Yuji adapts to Mahito's tactics, but the cursed spirit splits into two selves to confront both Yuji and Nobara separately. Finally, Yuji will confront his emotions and soul to make sense of what happened in the time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18: Previous episode recap

Episode 17th of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was titled Thunderclap Part 2. Megumi's quest to make it out alive continued in this outing. While being cornered by Haruta, the boy decided to unleash a suicide plan. And this was to bring back Mahoraga. Although dangerous, this shikigami might be able to save them from Haruta.

They executed the plan only to see that Sukuna was around to save the day for Haruta. But Sukuna was smart enough to realize that Megumi knew the ritual and that he would be of good use to him in the future. Thus, he battles Mahoraga and continues to spread devastation across Shibuya. Mahoraga is destroyed ultimately, leaving Megumi safe. In the last act of the episode, Sukuna takes Megumi outside, only for him to meet Yuji. Here, the protagonist is traumatized looking at the crater that was left behind after the Shibuya Incident.

With this, introspection and judgment will make up for the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 18. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

