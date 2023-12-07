Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20: Manga Spoilers hint at Yuji vs. Mahito; release date, where to watch & more

The battle between Mahito and Yuji is bound to continue in the next outing of Jujutsu Kaisen. On the other side, Nobara's past and the aftermath of Shibuya will also be a recurring theme in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 as per the spoilers from the manga. Here is everything to know about the next one from MAPPA's JJK.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 20 will be December 8, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant updates as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the upcoming episode, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 will be 'Right and Wrong Part 3.' This episode picks the plot from Chapter 126 of the manga. It begins with a lighter moment as the first-year students try to clean Gojo's stained shirt. However, the atmosphere takes a dark turn when Nobara, severely injured by Mahito, lies before Yuji. Yuji, already devastated by recent losses, including Nanami's death, feels his spirit breaking.

Seizing the opportunity, Mahito unleashes Black Flash on Yuji. Yet, just in time, Aoi Todo arrives to rescue Yuji, encouraging him to find purpose amid the despair. The episode intensifies with a fierce battle involving Todo, Arata Nitta, and Yuji, who gather strength from Nobara's sacrifice. As the stakes rise, Mahito unveils a formidable new technique, Body Repel, setting the stage for a climactic showdown at Shibuya Station.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20: Previous episode recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 was titled 'Right and Wrong Part 2.' The episode began with Nitta getting safely taken away, leaving Nobara determined to join the ongoing fight. She faced off against a Mahito Double, which couldn't use its powers on others like the main Mahito. Surprisingly, they discovered that Nobara's Resonance was the perfect counter, damaging both the double and the main body. This revelation boosted Yuji's spirits, and he relentlessly attacked Mahito.

During the battle, both Mahitos escaped, leading the fighters into a hallway. Tricky maneuvers followed, with the real Mahito catching Nobara off guard. He touched her face, and as Nobara faced this critical moment, she reflected on her past. Growing up in her village, she befriended Fumi and admired Saori. However, Saori was driven out by the villagers, causing Nobara deep despair. Before leaving for Tokyo, Nobara promised Fumi they would reunite with Saori someday.

In the present, a workaholic Saori reflected on her past interactions with the girls. Surrounded by empty chairs in a white void, Nobara shared that her life wasn't bad. Suddenly, the left side of her face exploded, and her seemingly lifeless body fell, leaving Yuji horrified. Stay tuned for more updates.

