Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch, and more

The rift between right and wrong shall continue in the next outing of Jujutsu Kaisen. After Nobara's past, the rest of the students will also reflect on their actions after looking at the destruction that they have caused at Shibuya. As Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 lines up with a final release date for the week, here is what we know about the next outing so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20: Release date and where to read

The final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 20 will be December 7, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant updates as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the upcoming episode, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 will be 'Right and Wrong Part 3.' This episode picks the plot from Chapter 126 of the manga. Here, we see the aftermath of Nobara accidentally staining their sensei Gojo's expensive shirt. In a lighter moment, the first-year students attempt to clean the shirt, but the situation takes a dark turn as Nobara, now grievously injured by Mahito, lies before Yuji. Devastated by recent losses, including Nanami's death, Yuji's spirit breaks.

Mahito capitalizes on Yuji's despair, unleashing Black Flash on him. However, Aoi Todo arrives in the nick of time to rescue Yuji, urging him to find purpose in the face of tragedy. The episode escalates with a fierce battle against Mahito, involving Todo, Arata Nitta, and Yuji, who taps into his resolve after Nobara's sacrifice. The stakes rise as Mahito unveils a powerful new technique, Body Repel, setting the stage for a climactic confrontation in Shibuya Station.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20: Previous episode recap

The title of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 was 'Right and Wrong Part 2.' This episode started with Nitta being taken to safety, leaving Nobara determined to join the ongoing fight. She faced off against the Mahito Double, which couldn't use Idle Transfiguration on others like the main body. Surprisingly, they discovered that Nobara's Resonance was the perfect counter to Mahito, damaging both the double and the main body. This revelation rejuvenated Yuji, who relentlessly attacked Mahito.

In the heat of the battle, both Mahitos escaped, leading the fighters into a hallway. Tricky maneuvers ensued, with the real Mahito catching Nobara off guard and touching her face. As Nobara faced this critical moment, she began reflecting on her past. Growing up in her village, she befriended a girl named Fumi and admired the older Saori. However, Saori was eventually driven out by the villagers, causing Nobara deep despair. Before leaving for Tokyo, Nobara promised Fumi they would reunite with Saori someday.

Simultaneously, in the present, a workaholic Saori reflected on her past interactions with the girls. Observing her old friends surrounded by empty chairs in a white void, Nobara shared that her life wasn't bad. Suddenly, the left side of her face exploded, and her seemingly lifeless body fell to the ground, leaving Yuji horrified. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

