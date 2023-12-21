Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Episode 22: Manga spoilers hint at Gojo's rescue; release date, and more

Just as fans thought that Mahito's end is nearing, Pseudo-Geto arrived to save the day for him. And now, Yuji and Todo will be facing a team of two. As Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Episode 22 lines up with a final release date for the week, we have culminated the spoilers from the manga. Here is what happens in the source material in these events. Read on.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next outing will be December 23, 2023 [timeline may vary with region]. All the episodes of the anime will be found on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The title of the next episode of JJK will be 'Metamorphosis Part 2.' Here, plot will roughly pick up from chapter 133 of the manga. Picking from the previous plot, as Yuji strives to finish Mahito, the mastermind behind the chaos, Pseudo-Geto emerges, offering to save Mahito. A fierce battle ensues, revealing Pseudo-Geto's mastery of Cursed Spirit Manipulation and his devastating technique, Maximum: Uzumaki.

Meanwhile, scattered jujutsu sorcerers regroup in the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident. Panda, Todo, and Nitta aim to rescue Satoru Gojo, while Choso, emotionally conflicted, confronts the sudden revelation of his creator's identity within Geto's body. As Pseudo-Geto absorbs Mahito and showcases his formidable skills, the Kyoto students, led by Noritoshi Kamo, launch a counterattack.

Choso, driven by a newfound connection to Yuji, engages in a fierce clash. However, their efforts are disrupted by Uraume, unleashing an icy onslaught. Amidst the chaos, Yuki Tsukumo arrives, showcasing her shikigami prowess and posing a mysterious question to Geto. The stage is set for the climactic clash, as the Shibuya Incident hurtles toward a gripping resolution.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Episode 22: Previous episode recap

The title of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 was 'Metamorphosis.' This episode started with Yuji and Todo continuing to fight with Mahito. One of Mahito's curses created a number of human figures around Todo. As the man fought these minions, Mahito went ahead to face Yuji. We then see that Mahito attempted to use the 0.2-second Domain Expansion that was inspired by Gojo's moves.

But Todo had his own idea. Using his locket as a distraction, he was able to get Mahito's attention. This way, Yuji got an opening to commence an attack on him. But Mahito then activated the Idle Transfiguration onto himself. Yuji once again hit the Black Flash in retaliation. And finally, Mahito's new form was taken down.

Yuji knew that Mahito could be killed at this point. But just as he was about to flee away, Pseudo-Geto appeared to help Mahito. With this, the three-way battle between them might make up for the story of JJK Episode 46. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

