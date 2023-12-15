Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22: Spoilers from the manga; release date, where to watch, recap & more

Mahito and Yuji were in the middle of an intense battle, only for them to see that a new entity had come to bring an end to all this. Pseudo-Geto appeared in the last scene of the previous episode, offering to help Mahito. As Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 lines up with a final release date for the week, here is what we know about the manga spoilers for the next outing. Read on.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 22 will be December 22, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with relevant updates as they come.

Spoilers from the manga: What to expect next?

The next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be titled 'Metamorphosis Part 2.' This episode picks the plot roughly from Chapter 133 of the manga. Here, in an intense battle against Mahito, Yuji surprises his opponent with control over Divergent Fist and the strategic use of Black Flash.

As Yuji gains the upper hand, Todo intervenes with a clever distraction, allowing Yuji to deliver a devastating Black Flash blow, severely weakening Mahito. However, Pseudo-Geto appears, absorbing Mahito and revealing his plan to extract Maximum Techniques. He effortlessly overpowers Yuji with Cursed Spirit Manipulation, showcasing its versatility.

Advertisement

The Kyoto students, including Noritoshi Kamo, Momo Nishimiya, and Kasumi Miwa, launch a counterattack, but Pseudo-Geto activates Maximum: Uzumaki, revealing his formidable powers. Amidst the chaos, Choso recognizes the true identity of Pseudo-Geto as Noritoshi Kamo, his creator. As tensions rise, a mysterious figure named Uraume interrupts, setting the stage for a complex and intense confrontation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22: Previous episode recap

The title of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 was 'Metamorphosis.' The episode started with Mahito continuing to fight Yuji and Todo. None of the two sorcorers seemed to have the power to bring down this opponent. Mahito defeated the two for a brief period of time and then went to join Yuji.

On the other side, we see that Mahito was ready to use Gojo's technique in order to avoid Sukuna's retaliation. While he was fighting Todo, Mahito had the realization of his own power and he activates Idle Transfiguration on himself. This led to him becoming the 'Self-Embodiment of Perfection.'

Yuji was quick to notice that this was something that was more powerful than Choso. Thus, he was ready to attack him with Black Flash. By the final act of the episode, we see that Yuji was prepared to kill Mahito as many times as he had to. And the outing comes to an end with Pseudo-Geto making an entrance to save Mahito's from Yuji's finishing move. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

ALSO READ: 12 Most SHOCKING deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen manga; #7 is a tear-jerker