Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Why is MAPPA staff raising poor working conditions issues online? EXPLAINED

The intense production schedule of the anime industry has often raised concerns among animators, writers, and manga artists regarding poor working conditions. As a result, health-related hiatuses and release delays have become fairly commonplace. With the recent release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, complaints of lackluster animation quality have surfaced across online discussion forums.

However, behind these esteemed anime studios there often lies a lesser-known story of overworked, stressed employees and animators. MAPPA, the renowned studio behind critical darlings like Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen, is no exception. Despite creating some of the most acclaimed and popular anime series, MAPPA has recently come under fire after numerous staff members stepped forward to shed light on problematic working conditions.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Animators raise concerns

As reported by AnimeHunch, animators working on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 have voiced their dissatisfaction with the working conditions at MAPPA studios. The studio, known for its impressive animation work on popular series like Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man, is now under scrutiny as animators allege "hell-like" conditions and claim they were made to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from expressing their concerns.

This isn't the first time MAPPA has faced criticism for its working conditions. In 2021, animators raised concerns during the production of Attack on Titan, citing "factory-like" conditions as the studio simultaneously worked on multiple shows. Now, with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 in the spotlight, animators are once again speaking out.

According to reports, animators allege that the scheduling for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 was extremely tight, with staff working tirelessly to meet deadlines. The situation reportedly reached a breaking point, prompting animators to share their grievances on social media platforms. Some posts have since been deleted, but the sentiment remains clear – animators are facing extreme pressure and challenging working conditions.

Staff forced to sign a confidentiality contract

One more tweet revealed that the working conditions are not the only problem with MAPPA right now. In order to curb the rising issues and control the simmering narrative, the studio is making the staff sign non-disclosure agreements about the working conditions inside the company.

One Twitter user, who claims to be associated with the production, stated, "MAPPA has just made the Jujutsu Kaisen Staff sign a confidentiality contract so that they do not express complaints about the production. They silence the staff because of the hell they go through," as reported by SK. A Twitter thread by user named @epppyyy explains the matter in detail.

Despite the NDAs, animators continue to share their experiences online. One animator expressed frustration, saying, "It's so obvious that video artists are treated like slaves that no one even questions it." Another called for a change in the working environment, stating, "Instead of making people write a pledge to avoid complaints, could you please create an environment where they won't complain?"

As the season continues, the chatter around quality and schedule is bound to be persistent.

