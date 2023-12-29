Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Will Toge Inumaki come back after Shibuya? EXPLAINED

Gege Akutami’s era-defining manga-turned-anime Jujutsu Kaisen is nefarious for killing beloved characters in the most tragic ways possible. In the second season of the anime, which covered the infamous Shibuya Incident, fans had to unfortunately say goodbye to many treasured characters, including Kento Nanami. One of the fan-favorite characters from the anime is Tokyo Jujutsu High’s second-year student Toge Inumaki, who appeared briefly in episode 13 of the second season to never be seen again during the rest of the episodes. And this made the fans worry about his well-being.

Toge Inumaki will be coming back

Thankfully for the fans, Toge Inumaki will be back, but not in this season. In the manga, Inumaki pretty much disappeared from the panels after his appearance in the Shibuya Arc. However, it turns out that he faced grave danger while fighting curses in Shibuya behind the scenes of the main fights as he tried to keep the citizens of the city alive.

During his fights, he was gravely injured and he lost one of his arms. In chapter 137 of the manga, his friend, classmate, and comrade Yuta will confirm his survival, but Inumaki will still not appear in the manga until chapter 220.

Fans of the manga were relieved and delighted to see Toge appear beside Panda in a panel in chapter 220. From chapter 221, Inumaki will once again be making regular appearances in the manga as he joins his other comrades in their difficult mission to free their teacher Satoru Gojo from where he is trapped in the Prison Realm.

When will Toge Inumaki appear in the anime again?

The beloved white-haired cursed speech user who speaks only in rice ball ingredients to avoid accidentally hurting someone will return to the screen once again, but not in this season. After the Shibuya Arc is complete, there will still be some time before Inumaki comes back.

In the manga, Toge was absent from the Culling Games Arc for the most part. However, Yuta will be making an appearance on the last episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and with him will come the confirmation that Inumaki is indeed alive. This means that fans will not have to wait anxiously to get news of his well-being.

However, Inumaki will not be back with all his charm this season. Season 3 of the anime will probably mark the return of the popular character. But as it stands, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will probably not release before 2025, meaning anime watchers will have to wait for more than a year to see Inumaki again.

