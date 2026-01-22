Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 OTT Release: When and where to watch the shonen anime online

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 began streaming on OTT platforms earlier in 2025. If you’re planning to watch the new installment of the anime series, here are the details about its digital release.

When and where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 focuses on the post-Shibuya arc and Yuta Okkotsu’s return. With the Culling Game marking the beginning of the season, Episode 4, titled “Perfect Preparation,” adapts one of the most brutal, emotionally challenging, and visually epic chapters of the manga series.

Episode 4 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is scheduled to drop on OTT platforms on January 22, 2026. In India, the series will stream first exclusively on Crunchyroll at 10:30 pm IST. The show will also be available on Netflix, with both subtitled and English-dubbed versions.

Moreover, the new episode will be available in Japan on January 23, 2026, at 2:00 am JST. Interestingly, the latest episode is reported to have a runtime of 28 minutes, featuring approximately five additional minutes of footage to enhance the action sequences.

With high anticipation surrounding the show, Crunchyroll has decided to release the dubbed version from January 22 onwards, marking a rare occasion in the anime streaming space.

Official trailer and plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

The new season, which covers the Culling Game Arc of the manga by Gege Akutami, picks up after the gruesome events of the Shibuya Incident arc. Yuji Itadori now faces an even greater threat from the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku, who is preparing to create a battle royale-like scenario.

In addition to returning characters, the new season introduces new faces such as Kinji Hakari, Kirara Hoshi, Hiromi Higuruma, Fumihiko Takaba, Reggie Star, and Kogane.

Shota Goshozono directs Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 at Studio MAPPA, with Hiroshi Seko handling the series composition. The music is composed by Yoshimasa Terui, while Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa serve as character designers.

