Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch the shonen anime online in India

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is all set to begin streaming on an OTT platform in India soon. If you’re planning to watch the new installment of the anime series, here are the details about its digital release.

When and where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game is set to begin streaming online in India on the OTT platform Crunchyroll. It is scheduled to premiere on January 8, 2025, at 10:30 pm IST.

The first two episodes will be made available at launch, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly. The third season is split into two parts, with the first part consisting of a total of 13 episodes. The finale of Part 1 is expected to arrive on March 26, 2026.

As with previous seasons, the new season is also expected to have a total of 24 or 26 episodes, with the remaining 11 or 13 episodes arriving in the second part.

The official update regarding Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was shared on the anime’s official Instagram page. Announcing the premiere, the post read, “The JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 3 premiere will include the first TWO episodes. Coming to @crunchyroll January 8!”

Official trailer and plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

The new season, which covers the Culling Game Arc of the manga by Gege Akutami, picks up after the gruesome events of the Shibuya Incident arc. Yuji Itadori faces an even greater threat from the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku, who is preparing to create a battle royale–like setup across Japan.

In addition to returning characters, the new season introduces new faces such as Kinji Hakari, Kirara Hoshi, Hiromi Higuruma, Fumihiko Takaba, Reggie Star, and Kogane.

Shota Goshozono has directed Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 at studio MAPPA, with Hiroshi Seko handling the series composition. The music is composed by Yoshimasa Terui, while Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa serve as character designers.

Junya Enoki (Japanese) and Adam McArthur (English dub) are expected to reprise their roles as Yuji Itadori once again.

