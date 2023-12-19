Jujutsu Kaisen surpasses One Piece: Unveiling Gege Akutami’s manga triumph as the new #1 read

Eiichiro Oda may have to relinquish his title of the undefeated boss of Manga even if it's for a short while as Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen has secured the top rank in terms of views on Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform as per the latest rankings disclosed by the platform. It has left behind the iconic One Piece by Eiichiro Oda which seldom vacates the top spot on the digital manga platform for any other manga series.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Unhindered Success in 2023

As the year comes to an end so will Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga series that had the manga fans in chokehold throughout the year. But what better way to depart than departing as the #1 manga series of 2023? The latest rankings by Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen has left behind One Piece whose ranking stood at 7, 00,000 as of December 19, 2023 as reported by Sportskeeda.

Exploring the reasons behind Jujutsu Kaisen's triumph over One Piece

Jujutsu Kaisen managed to accomplish a feat that is deemed impossible in the manga world when it dethroned One Piece on the Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform in terms of views. But the manga buffs believe that its success is short-lived. The fans are convinced that Gege Akutami’s manga Jujutsu Kaisen being in the final arc has managed to appeal to the readers. Additionally, the battle trope between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna and the former’s death has also contributed to readers' mounting fascination with the series.

On the other hand, One Piece’s Egghead arc did not pull off as much hype as expected.

The pace of both the manga series is also very contrasting given how Jujutsu Kaisen is a fast-paced and tightly knit series that keeps the readers constantly hooked while One Piece often takes on a detailed approach that frequently focuses on character development and story building with pursuit of dreams and freedom being the central theme thus painting an elaborate picture in the minds of the readers.

With Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen approaching its ending as soon as December 2023 the fans can enjoy the healthy Barbenheimer like clash between One Plus and Jujutsu Kaisen.