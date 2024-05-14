Jujutsu Kaisen: Todo Is Finally Coming Back and THIS Cliffhanger Proves It

This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Aoi Todo is one of the fan-favorite characters of Jujutsu Kaisen and one of the strongest as well. Despite his peculiar ways, Aoi Todo is an extremely powerful sorcerer who was Yuji’s support system in his fight against Mahito during the Shibuya Incident arc and the only reason Yuji was able to defeat the powerful curse.

Unfortunately, Todo had to let go of one of his hands during the fight with Mahito to stop the latter’s Idle Transfiguration from working on him. This also resulted in Todo not being able to use his technique Boogie Woogie anymore as he needed to clap his hands together to change places with other people and objects. Ever since that arc, Aoi Todo has not appeared in the manga, which left fans worried. However, the latest installment of the manga has finally brought the beloved character back.

Todo finally comes back in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259

In chapter 259 of Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga, we see Sukuna finally activate his most powerful weapon, which is his flame power. Before this, it seemed that Yuji and the other sorcerers had a chance against the King of Curses, but after Sukuna unleashed his extremely powerful and all-engulfing fiery flames, all hope seemed to be lost. Especially for Yuji, as his older brother Choso sacrificed himself to save the younger from the fire.

With Sukuna’s flame power stronger than ever, Yuji was left all alone to defend himself against this extreme power, or so it seemed. Just when all hope seemed to be lost, Aoi Todo finally appeared on the battlefield, looking as confident and strong as ever. His appearance surprised Yuji, who did not know that Todo was coming back. But the other told Yuji that since telling Yuji about him would also let Sukuna in on their plans, he decided to keep it a secret. With chapter 259, Todo is finally and firmly back into the manga once again.

Does Aoi Todo have his powers back?

But one question that seems to be plaguing the fans is whether or not Todo can actually use his powers. In the recent chapter, while talking to Yuji Todo revealed that with the help of Mei Mei, he was able to remove all the people that were trapped in Sukuna’s domain and that all of them were safe. However, he could not see Choso or Yuji within the flames Sukuna created, and could not help them in time.

A flashback also revealed him and Mei Mei talking, where Todo said that he can still feel his power within his body, which means he did not completely lose it while he lost his hand. The flashback also let us know that Todo has figured out a way to use Boogie Woogie again even though he cannot clap with both his hands anymore. Yuji is shown to be relieved to have Todo beside him and it seems that the two of them can finally figure out a way to deal with Sukuna’s attacks.

We do not yet know how Todo is going to use Boogie Woogie or how the technique has changed given his new handicap. But it will all be revealed in the next few episodes as the battle against Sukuna picks up again. For now, people are happy to see that Todo is back.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

