Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Sukuna's Cursed Technique? Explored

This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime

Sukuna is one of the overarching villains of Gege Akutami’s magnum opus Jujutsu Kaisen and definitely the strongest one by far. Not only was he the strongest sorcerer of all time, but he also took over the title of the strongest sorcerer of the modern day after killing Satoru Gojo in their decisive battle.

However, unlike Gojo’s Limitless, Hakari’s Idle Death Gamble, or Higuruma’s Deadly Sentencing, Sukuna’s powers are not at all complicated. Instead, he has some really simple but very effective Cursed Techniques that are enough to injure and kill pretty much any opponent that has dared to face him up until now. Here is a detailed rundown of all the Cursed Techniques Sukuna can currently use in the manga.

Sukuna’s Cursed Technique includes Cleave and Dismantle, and Divine Flame

As we have seen throughout the manga, Sukuna has used multiple techniques to fight against his numerous enemies. He is the strongest antagonist of the story and is a reincarnated sorcerer. Originally, he lived in the Heian era and was named the Strongest Sorcerer of All Time. And ever since the Shibuya Incident Arc, we have seen why that’s the case.

Sukuna seems to have multiple simple yet effective and deadly techniques in his arsenal. His Innate Cursed Technique is Shrine, which includes Cleave, Dismantle, and Fuga. The first one Cleave is a slicing technique that allows Sukuna to cut his opponent down in one hit. The ability also adjusts itself depending on how powerful his opponent is, but Sukuna has to make physical contact with his target in order to activate it. Another variation of Cleave is Spiderweb which can collapse the ground Sukuna touches by cracking it into the shape of a spiderweb

The second power within Shrine is Dismantle, which is another slicing technique that is normally reserved for inanimate objects. However, it can also be used against sorcerers and Cursed Spirits as we have seen throughout the series. During his fight with Gojo, Sukuna even learned to extend Dismantle’s ability to the world and created slashes that cut the world.

However, probably the most destructive power in Sukuna’s collection is his Divine Flame power which he activates by chanting Fuga. This allows him to use the extremely hot flames in long-range attacks by wielding the flames as an arrow. However, he is only able to use Divine Flame after using Dismantle and Cleave.

Sukuna also has an incredibly powerful Domain Expansion called Malevolent Shrine. Inside the domain, Sukuna can use Dismantle and Cleave on anybody within its range depending on their cursed energy levels. The radius of the effective area of this domain’s sure hit is also almost 200 meters.

Sukuna has become even more powerful after taking over Megumi’s body

When Sukuna was using Yuji’s body as a host, his attack options were pretty limited as Yuji’s soul was strong enough to keep him dormant and Yuji did not have any innate techniques that Sukuna could use. However, when he took over Megumi’s body during the Culling Game Arc, he was able to access Megumi’s cursed Technique Ten Shadows, which allows him to use all the Shikigami that Megumi had, including Divine General Mahoraga. He can now also combine all of the Shikigami and Mahoraga into Merged Beast Agito.

During his fight against Gojo, Sukuna made ample use of Mahoraga to understand and counter his opponent’s attacks. In the end, despite his extremely powerful Limitless and Hollow Purple techniques, Satoru Gojo was cut down by Sukuna with one of his slashes that cut the world. Sukuna is a great warrior who can also use techniques like Domain Amplification, Hollow Wicker Basket, and Reverse Cursed Technique effectively during his fights. These techniques make it almost impossible for his opponent to land a proper attack on him as he constantly brings out new ways to counter them.

The leaks of chapter 262 of Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen came out recently and we saw that Yuta is effectively using Gojo’s powers against Sukuna, but the latter also keeps countering everything thrown at him. We saw that Sukuna used his Domain Expansion and Domain amplification simultaneously to counter Yuta’s Infinity attack in this chapter.

We do not know how the sorcerer’s fight would end against the strongest sorcerer of all time Sukuna. However, we cannot dispute the fact that despite being pretty simple in nature, Sukuna’s attacks are indeed extremely effective and lethal to anyone who dares to face him.

