Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Vibraslap? Everything To Know About The Unique Instrument

In chapter 259 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Aoi Todo returned to the playing field once again after being gone since the Shibuya Incident Arc. Fans were surprised to see him on the battlefield as when he last appeared, he could not use his power Boogie Woogie anymore. However, the beloved character had a trick up his sleeve.

In chapter 260 of the manga, we got to know that despite losing his left hand in the fight against Mahito, Aoi Todo was able to get back his power Boogie Woogie which let him swap himself and other people when he clapped his hands. He did this with the help of a new device called Vibraslap which we saw in action in chapter 260.

How does Aoi Todo’s Cursed Technique Boogie Woogie work?

To understand the mechanism of Vibraslap, it is important to understand how Aoi Todo's innate Cursed Technique works. In the anime, Aoi Todo is shown to be a boisterous and powerful Jujutsu Sorcerer from the Kyoto school who takes a liking to Yuji and calls him brother. In the first season, the two of the fought Hanami together while in the second season, Yuji and Todo teamed up against Mahito.

In these battles, we see how effective Aoi Todo’s power is. Unlike some other really complicated Cursed Techniques in the series, Aoi Todo’s Boogie Woogie allows him to swap the position of himself or other people by slapping his hands together. Through his technique, he was even able to confuse the powerful curse Mahito during the Shibuya Incident Arc as he kept changing his own position with Yuji as well as swapping Yuji with other inanimate objects during the fights.

In the end, despite having defeated Mahito through this incredible technique and their fighting prowess, Todo unfortunately lost his hand. To stop Mahito’s power from killing him, he cut off his own left hand to minimize the damage and stop it from spreading to his whole body. And since Mahito’s power affects people’s souls, he was not able to use Reverse Cursed Technique to heal his hand. At the end of the arc, Todo announced that he would not be able to use his power anymore as he could not clap his hands anymore.

How does Vibraslap work?

Fans were really surprised to see Todo back in the game after losing his power. However, it was revealed in chapter 260 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that Aoi Todo has replaced his left hand with a new device which he calls the Vibraslap. The Vibraslap consists of two parts, a metal ball and a wooden box which has a small metal bar inside of it. Every time the metal ball hits the body of the wooden box, the metal piece inside will oscillate wildly, resulting in a sound similar to his clap, which activates Aoi Todo’s technique.

Now that Aoi Todo can activate his Boogie Woogie by using Vibraslap, his technique has become much faster and more effective than it was before. In the manga, it was revealed that Todo can now use his swapping power about 50 times in one second. He was also revealed to have put a Binding Vow onto himself which let him limit the number of swaps he could perform with each strike of the Vibraslap.

Aoi Todo’s appearance in the manga completely changed the game in favor of the sorcerers. It was revealed that he was able to clear everyone out of Sukuna’s domain using Mei Mei’s crows before Sukuna used his firepower. In addition to that, the increased power of his Vibraslap lets him control himself and Yuji on the battlefield with extreme precision, allowing Yuji to land lethal blows on Sukuna from his blind spots. The necessity of this power was especially felt when Yuji was able to finally land a Black Flash because Todo was able to fool him. Due to the increased number of swaps that Todo can now perform, even Sukuna admitted that it was almost impossible to get used to this power.

In the end, Yuji was able to push his clawed hand into Sukuna’s chest thanks to the revised Boogie Woogie and Vibraslap. It proved to everyone how smart and powerful Aoi Todo really is, and how much of a difference his power, which is designed to involve multiple people, can make on the battlefield.

