Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Sukuna Return to Yuji's Body Once Again? Gege Akutami Hints New Move

As the Jujutsu Kaisen manga nears its climax, fans are considering the conclusion of Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna's story arc. Despite their current separation and face-to-face fighting, they previously shared the same body, suggesting they may face the same fate.

Yuji Itadori as a Jujutsu Sorcerer, began his journey after ingestion of Ryomen Sukuna's finger. High-ups in the Jujutsu world wanted to kill the vessel, but Satoru Gojo helped him survive. Yuji feels justified in his involvement in Sukuna's death, regardless of the consequences.

Sukuna might return to Yuji's body

A Reddit theory suggests that after Ryomen Sukuna is removed from Megumi Fushiguro's body by Jujutsu Sorcerers, the King of Curses may return to Yuji Itadori's body, according to u/KazuyaProta.

Ryomen Sukuna protected Megumi in danger, as the King of Curses considered Fushiguro a suitable candidate due to his lineage, Ten Shadows Technique, and Mahoraga, as he was a suitable candidate for his new vessel.

Ryomen Sukuna may need to find a new vessel if he is separated from his ideal vessel. Yuji Itadori, his previous vessel, could be chosen due to his familiarity and his new techniques, expanding his Jujutsu arsenal, and potentially making him his new ideal vessel.

Manga creator Gege Akutami may kill off both characters together after Sukuna reenters Yuji's body, as Yuji might consider dying in combat honorific. Sukuna would be left with a bad aftertaste of defeat by someone he considered weak.

Another Jujutsu Kaisen fan, u/BotherResponsible378, suggested that Sukuna would be distraught about his cause of death, while Yuji Itadori would fulfill his grandfather's request not to die alone. This could be Gege Akutami's idea. However, neither the creator nor publishers have given fans a window for the story to unfold, so fans will have to wait until the story unfolds.

A brief about Sukuna

Sukuna is the strongest jujutsu sorcerer from over a thousand years ago. Regarded as the undisputed King of Curses, Sukuna is one of the primary antagonists of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Sukuna is selfish, cold-hearted, immoral, and exceptionally sadistic.

When he was reincarnated shortly after Yuji ingested his finger, he commented, implying the slaughter of women and children and likening them to maggots crawling around. Due to his immense power, he rarely cares about the consequences of his actions, even if these affect his host, Yuji Itadori. In fact, he frequently taunts and insults Yuji, calling him a brat and even laughing at or enjoying Yuji's despair on multiple occasions.

Ryomen Sukuna was feared and regarded with awe by all those in his time as the most powerful sorcerer of the time, defeating and killing thousands of jujutsu sorcerers even as they sharpened their skills against him. One of his feats included single-handedly slaughtering both the Sun, Moon, and Stars Squad and the Five Empty Generals, the most elite of the Fujiwara Clan's forces, leaving the authorities of Japan so utterly terrified that they were willing to hold festivities in his honor.

The impact Sukuna left on history until he died earned him the title of the Strongest Sorcerer in History, as well as the King of Curses. His strength is still held in such a high regard that even Satoru Gojo, the strongest jujutsu sorcerer of the modern age, with arrogance levels of confidence and pride in his abilities, acknowledged his strength and that a fight between the two of them would be difficult.

While immensely powerful as a jujutsu sorcerer, Sukuna is also shown to be an extremely skilled and powerful hand-to-hand combatant, using martial arts as his first method of combat before unleashing his jujutsu abilities. Sukuna can unite his cursed technique and his hand-to-hand prowess, making him an extremely difficult opponent to overwhelm in battle.

Sukuna can easily counter any opponent and is fast enough for his opponent to not even realize that their limb has been cut off. He consistently dodged Mahoraga's blows and countered during their fight. He was quickly able to put Mahoraga down for good before he had finished regenerating. He was able to dodge Jogo's Maximum: Meteor.

Immense Durability: Even in Yuji's body, Sukuna can use cursed energy to bolster his host's resilience. Sukuna was punched through five buildings and shown to be completely fine. Sukuna was able to survive a 200% Hollow Technique: Purple during his fight with Satoru Gojo by defending himself at the last second, losing only his hands.

In his true form, Sukuna possesses four arms and two mouths. The extra arms allow him to perform hand signs while keeping two of his hands-free, and the extra mouth can continuously chant empowered words without straining his heart or lungs. These additional body parts provide him with an immense advantage over other jujutsu sorcerers, and despite their abnormality, his bodily functions are not impeded.

