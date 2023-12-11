Kagurabachi Chapter 14: Release date, where to read, recap, and more

As the chaos unfolds, the aftermath of Sojo's defeat is expected to take up the limelight in the next outing. Kagurabachi Chapter 14 is lined up with a final release date for the next week. There has been no announcement of any break for the next chapter. Thus, here is everything to know about the new chapter of this path-breaking manga!

Kagurabachi Chapter 14: Release date and where to read

There is no announced break in the release of the next chapter so far. As per the schedule mentioned in Viz Media, the new outing is coming out within a week. Thus, the final release date of Kagurabachi Chapter 14 will be December 17, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the next outing, fans can expect to see the aftermath of a fall. Sojo's defeat and Chihiro's revelation of Char's location might lead to a strategic shift for Kamunabi. Chihiro, armed with newfound information, could devise a plan to infiltrate the guarded laboratory and rescue Char. The manga might explore the potential confrontation between Kamunabi and the sorcerers protecting Char, testing the elite squad's skills against formidable magical adversaries.

Additionally, with Sojo appearing defeated, there could be repercussions within the criminal underworld, possibly triggering power struggles or new adversaries emerging. The narrative might delve into Chihiro's continued growth, as the removal of his bandages symbolizes his evolving capabilities. Overall, the next Kagurabachi chapter would likely unfold with a blend of intense action, strategic planning, and character development.

Kagurabachi Chapter 14: Previous chapter recap

The title of Kagurabachi Chapter 13 was 'Elite.' This outing kicks off with Genichi Sojo keeping a watchful eye on the Kamunabi members, yearning for a challenging showdown against Shiba and Azami. Hoping to put his blade to the test, Sojo wishes for a face-off with the elite duo. An elite Kamunabi member takes charge, devising an ingenious aerial platform made of stones to minimize collateral damage. The narrative delves into flashback sequences featuring Chihiro Rokuhira, where he educates the squad about the Enchanted Blade, Cloud Gouger, and its three distinctive abilities—Water, Ice, and Lightning.

A strategic plan is crafted to counter Sojo's formidable move, "Charge," and avoid falling prey to its potency.

Implementing Chihiro's guidance, Kamunabi members launch successive attacks on Sojo, thwarting his attempts to unleash the powerful "Charge." In a twist, Sojo combines Water and Lightning to unleash a devastating area-of-effect attack. However, the Kamunabi squad, anticipating this move, skillfully counters the assault, showcasing their tactical prowess.

Beyond the intense battle between Sojo and Kamunabi, the chapter unfolds with Chihiro uncovering Char's actual location within the hideout. Armed with valuable intel, he learns about a guarded lab beneath the surface where powerful sorcerers protect the captive girl. Reminded of his father's words about the Enchanted Blades breaking theoretical limits, the chapter concludes with a double-spread page featuring both Sojo and Chihiro. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

