Kagurabachi Chapter 32 Spoilers Out: Chihiro To Wound The Hishaku Leader; DEETS

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Chihiro Rokuhira's clash with the powerful Hishaku leader revealed their true purpose behind the Shinuchi blade's auction. While facing overwhelming odds, Chihiro tapped into the Cloud Gouger blade's true realm, allowing a torrent of power to surge through him. As fans eagerly anticipate the epic battle that is to come in the next chapter, Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers have revealed some tantalizing information. Keep reading to find what happens next in, according to the spoilers out online.

Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Selection. The chapter allegedly begins with Chihiro Rokuhira unleashing the devastating power of Mei: Shred, and reaching into the True Realm of the Cloud Gouger. As the black lightning envelops him, Chihiro's connection with the blade is revitalized, breathing new life into its waning power. With newfound strength now coursing through him, Chihiro shatters the wooden barrier that restrained him and launches a fierce assault on the Hishaku leader. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In a daring display of strength, Chihiro manages to sever the sorcerer's arm, only to have his vision obstructed by the thrown appendage. Undeterred, Chihiro presses on, plunging his blade into the Hishaku leader's chest. However, to his astonishment, the sorcerer remains alive, seemingly unfazed by the grievous injury inflicted upon him despite coughing up blood. The Hishaku leader stoically endures before shrugging off the damage to his body with unsettling indifference. He even picks up his severed limb with his remaining arm.

Advertisement

Realizing the limitations of his dying Cloud Gouger blade, Chihiro contemplates his next move. With only three embers remaining before the blade's demise, he acknowledges the futility of engaging in a prolonged battle against the powerful sorcerer. Thus, he decides to utilize his lightning sorcery to break free from the confrontation and regroup with Hakuri and Shiba.

Meanwhile, the Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers provides insight into Hakuri Sazanami's battle against his older brother, Soya Sazanami. Hakuri is depicted to be struggling to unleash Isou, which draws criticism from Soya, who accuses him of being manipulated by Chihiro. As Hakuri senses Chihiro's impending breakthrough, a flashback scene offers a glimpse into his past training and struggles to harness his Spirit Energy.

In the flashback, Shiba explains the significance of Spirit Energy and its role in sorcery to Hakuri. He encourages Hakuri to overcome his emotional barriers, which hinder his ability to awaken his true potential. As he reflects on his arduous journey, Hakuri wrestles with his past failures and insecurities, and hopes to break free from the constraints of his emotions.

Returning to the present, Hakuri finally manages to cast a potent Isou at Soya, a significant milestone in his growth as a sorcerer. Although the attack falls short of defeating Soya in the Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers, Hakuri achieves a personal victory, breaking through the subconscious barriers that once hindered him.

As Hakuri had sensed, Chihiro bursts through the wall with the dying Cloud Gouger blade. He swiftly incapacitates Soya with a well-timed strike, before regrouping with Hakuri. As the Kagurabachi Chapter 32 spoilers draw to a close, the Hishaku leader acknowledges the young protagonist's capabilities after being impressed by Chihiro's resourcefulness and tenacity.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Chihiro’s quest for the Enchanted Blades in Kagurabachi.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.