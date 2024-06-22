Kagurabachi Chapter 38 Spoilers Out: Bidding Begins As Chihiro Battles Kyora; DEETS

In the latest chapter of Kagurabachi, our protagonists made a daunting discovery: the emergency exit to Kyora Sazanami's Storehouse lay beyond repair, rendering direct access impossible. Determined to confront his father and uncover the truth, Hakuri devised a daring plan utilizing his newfound abilities.

Chihiro now finds himself within the heart of the storehouse after having reclaimed Enten, steeling himself for the battle against Kyora Sazanami. For fans unable to wait for the chapter’s release to find out what happens next, here are all the Kagurabachi Chapter 38 spoilers we’ve found.

Kagurabachi Chapter 38 spoilers

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 38 spoilers out online, the chapter begins with a flashback to the moments before Chihiro entered Kyora Sazanami's Storehouse. Hakuri explains to Chihiro that Kyora’s true form resides within the Storehouse, while the figure on stage is merely a projection of his consciousness.

With this information, Chihiro prepares to face Kyora, but he first asks Hakuri about the fate of the Storehouse, asking if he should succeed in killing Kyora. Hakuri confirms Chihiro's theory: the death of the Storehouse's manager would only eliminate their authority over the space, not the space itself.

As the scene shifts back to the present, Chihiro activates Enten's Kuro: Shred, aiming to strike down Kyora’s true body within the Storehouse. Meanwhile, the Kagurabachi Chapter 38 spoilers reveal that registering an item in the Storehouse doesn’t override its inherent Spirit Energy.

This technicality allows Hakuri, who has infiltrated Kyora's Storehouse, to transfer Enten to Chihiro since the blade is imbued with Chihiro’s Spirit Energy. Kyora Sazanami, enraged by these developments, prepares for a life-or-death duel to preserve the Sazanami family’s long-standing tradition of the Rakuzaichi auction.

Using his mastery over the Storehouse, Kyora manipulates the terrain to launch a series of large-scale attacks against Chihiro, confident that everything within this subspace responds to his will. This control, he believes, will guarantee his victory over Chihiro in the Kagurabachi Chapter 38 spoilers.

Chihiro, however, employs his quick reflexes to evade Kyora’s manipulated attacks, only to discover countless grenades scattered throughout the space. Hakuri, observing the escalating danger, worries that Chihiro won’t be able to counter the grenades with speed alone. Suddenly, Chihiro formulates a plan: he cuts down the grenades with his blade, infusing them with his Spirit Energy.

Recognizing the potential of Chihiro’s strategy, Hakuri transfers the Spirit Energy-imbued grenades to the auction room, causing chaos among the underworld spectators. Despite the turmoil, Kyora remains undeterred in the Kagurabachi Chapter 38 spoilers.

Kyora then realizes that most of the items in the Storehouse were missing. He recalls Chihiro's initial move using Kuro: Shred, where black goldfish, representing masses of Spirit Energy, were imbued into various items. This is what allowed Hakuri to transfer these items, demonstrating Chihiro’s primary objective: to retrieve the items within the Storehouse.

As chaos ensues in the auction room, with spectators scrambling to escape, Kyora commands everyone to stay, intensifying the situation. The Kagurabachi Chapter 38 spoilers end with Kyora's attempt to control the auction process by starting the bid for the Enchanted Blade, Shinuchi.

