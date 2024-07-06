Kagurabachi Chapter 40 Spoilers Out: Kyora Unable To Fully Utilize Shinuchi As Kagari Appears; DEETS

Fans have been waiting for Kagurabachi’s next chapter to release with fervent excitement after the cliff-hanger ending of the last chapter, and with the Kagurabachi Chapter 40 spoilers released, they can finally find out what happens next. Keep reading to dicover everything we know about the spoilers out so far.

Kagurabachi Chapter 40 spoilers

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 40 spoilers out online, the upcoming chapter will be titled A Fraction. The chapter begins with Kyora Sazanami preparing to demonstrate ‘a fraction’ of the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade's powers. The audience, including the Kamunabi sorcerers, is captivated by the anticipation.

Recognizing the imminent danger, Chihiro Rokuhira uses Kuro to attack the ground where Kyora is hiding. The chapter then transitions into a flashback, where Shiba speculates about the Hishaku's motives for auctioning the Shinuchi blade. He theorizes that the Hishaku intend for the Kamunabi to buy it.

Since the Hishaku went to great lengths to steal the blade, their ultimate goal must be to harness its powers, which requires killing its original user. Given that the original user is heavily guarded by the Kamunabi's higher authorities, normal infiltration methods wouldn't work. In the Kagurabachi Chapter 40 spoilers, Shiba says that if the blade ends up with the Kamunabi, internal strife will ensue.

He says that this would provide the Hishaku with an opportunity to assassinate the holder. Chihiro recalls his father Kunishige Rokuhira's words about the Shinuchi being an aberrant Enchanted Blade, warranting more protection than the others. Even Chihiro has never seen the contents of the Shinuchi blade's box.

Shiba agrees with Chihiro's assessment and reveals that the Kamunabi's higher authorities set heavy seals on the blade. According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 40 spoilers, only someone with the appropriate biometrics can release the seals. Alternatively, an experienced sorcerer might analyze the sealing formula and eventually release it, but Shiba estimates this would take around ten years.

Thus, as long as the seals are active, the Hishaku cannot utilize the blade's full powers. Shiba concludes that the Hishaku must have put the blade up for auction to expedite their plans. The perspective then shifts to the Hishaku's leader, who is conversing with a group member. He reveals that he invested everything into opening the Shinuchi's box within three years.

The person opposite him asks if it's safe for Kyora Sazanami to use the blade. The Hishaku leader acknowledges the risk in the Kagurabachi Chapter 40 spoilers but views Kyora as a test subject to see what happens when the blade's powers are unleashed.

Back in the present, Chihiro senses an eerie presence as Kyora appears behind him. Kyora's right eye is dark, and he stands almost motionless, holding the unsheathed Shinuchi blade. Blood drips as the original Shinuchi user's eyes turn black, chanting "Magatsumi" or "Twisted Sin." A pool of blood forms under Kyora's feet, and mysterious flowers bloom from it.

A butterfly flies toward the Shinuchi blade in the Kagurabachi Chapter 40 spoilers, transforming into a gigantic blood version of itself. Kyora finally speaks, admitting he cannot fully draw the Enchanted Blade. Chihiro is shocked, barely recognizing Kyora. Kyora charges at Chihiro with the unsheathed blade, which cuts with just a fraction of its power.

Chihiro realizes the immense danger he faces. Meanwhile, Hakuri, exhausted from his efforts, notices a familiar figure behind him. The Kagurabachi Chapter 40 spoilers ends with the arrival of Hiyuki Kagari, who seems to have appeared at a crucial moment.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.