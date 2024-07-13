Kagurabachi Chapter 41 Spoilers Out: The True Worth Of Shinuchi Revealed As Hiyuki Joins Chihiro; DEETS

Kagurabachi recently revealed how the Shinuchi's powerful restrictions were undone, and now, as Kyora wields the blade against Chihiro, despite harnessing only a fraction of its potential. As he decisively shifts the battle's momentum by overpowering Chihiro, the next chapter is set to reveal what happens next in their battle.

Fortunately for eager fans, the Kagurabachi Chapter 41 spoilers have recently been released, giving fans an early look at the battle. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the leaks.

Kagurabachi Chapter 41 spoilers

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 41 spoilers, the chapter will be titled Dignity and Conviction. The chapter will open with the audience at the Rakuzaichi auction witnessing the intense clash between the Enten and Shinuchi blades.

As Kyora wields the Shinuchi, he realizes that either the Sword Saint (the original user of the Shinuchi) or the blade itself is trying to possess him. Kyora speculates that this might be the price he must pay for the blade's blessings, but he firmly refuses to be taken over.

Meanwhile, Kyora's image at the auction announces to the audience that he will demonstrate a fraction of Shinuchi's powers to kill Chihiro Rokuhira. Kyora uses a move called ‘Kumo,’ meaning Spider, to restrict Chihiro's movements in the Kagurabachi Chapter 41 spoilers.

This is followed by another Shinuchi power called ‘Tonbo,’ meaning dragonfly, which unleashes a point-blank range attack. Before the attack can reach Chihiro, someone intervenes and blocks it with a blast. Hiyuki Kagari enters the subspace to save Chihiro, mocking him for being on the verge of death.

Chihiro tells Hiyuki that they have to defeat Kyora before saving the remaining prisoners in the vault. Hiyuki assures Chihiro that Hakuri has already filled her in on the details in the Kagurabachi Chapter 41 spoilers. She also tells him that Hakuri had threatened her, saying he wouldn't let her out of the vault if she tried to harm Chihiro.

Hiyuki wonders what has happened to Hakuri in the past week to change him so much. The spoilers then shift to the other Kamunabi sorcerers at the Rakuzaichi auction room, who see Hiyuki on-screen and become confused. Tafuku, who is with them, explains their mission, while one of the Kamunabi sorcerers hopes that Tafuku and Hiyuki get into trouble.

Back on the battlefield, Hiyuki wonders how Kyora is still alive despite his grave injuries. She realizes that it's most likely the powers of Shinuchi that are keeping him alive. Meanwhile, Chihiro notices that the space inside the vault is becoming unstable and tells Hiyuki they must hurry in the Kagurabachi Chapter 41 spoilers.

A short scene ensues where Hiyuki reprimands Chihiro, saying he would have died if she hadn't arrived. Chihiro counters, saying he has a way to defend against Kyora's attack. Hiyuki proudly says that shaking off Shinuchi's spells requires the explosiveness of Enkotsu. Without saying anything, Chihiro uses Aka (Red) and imbues his left hand with Enkotsu (Flame Bone of the Starving), surprising Hiyuki.

Chihiro reveals that his Aka can temporarily use a power it has absorbed. Hiyuki recalls her battle against Chihiro when he used Aka to defend against her Flame Bone punch. Chihiro then demonstrates a Kuro enchanted with Enkotsu's flames in the Kagurabachi Chapter 41 spoilers.

Tafuku watches the battle in awe from outside the Storehouse. Meanwhile, Chihiro observes that Kyora's base physical abilities have been enhanced by Shinuchi's buffs. Kyora then uses ‘Mukade,’ a new Shinuchi ability using the image of a centipede, to send shockwaves through the area.

Even though it's only a fraction of the blade's actual strength, it forces Chihiro and Hiyuki to summon every ounce of their energy to survive the attack. Outside, the audience marvels at the sight of the blade's powers in the Kagurabachi Chapter 41 spoilers. Kyora's illusion begins the bidding for Shinuchi, starting at one billion.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 41 spoilers end with everyone in the room ready to pay anything for the blade. The final panel of the chapter depicts Chihiro, Hiyuki, and Kyora, each revealing what the blade truly means to them. For Hiyuki, Shinuchi is Kamunabi's weapon. For Kyora, it's his family's merchandise. However, to Chihiro, Shinuchi is the possession of Rokuhira.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.