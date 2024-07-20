Kagurabachi Chapter 42 Spoilers Out: Kyora Will Start Losing His Sanity As The Shinuchi Takes Over; DEETS

In the last chapter, Kyora Sazanami showed the audience the diverse capabilities of the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade as he fought against Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiyuki Kagari. As the two team up and attempt to take the Shinuchi away from Kyora, fans have been fervently awaiting the release of the next chapter for more. Fortunately, the Kagurabachi Chapter 42 spoilers have been released; keep reading to find out about what happens next.

Kagurabachi Chapter 42 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 42 spoilers that have leaked online, the chapter will be titled Everything. The chapter begins with a flashback scene where Tafuku questions Hiyuki about her intentions toward Chihiro Rokuhira after their mission. Hiyuki firmly states that she will kill him because he won't relinquish the Enchanted Blades otherwise.

Tafuku then challenges her conviction by asking if she truly believes Chihiro will pose a threat to her forever, urging her to reconsider whether she can take his life. Hiyuki thinks about her past encounters with Chihiro and her failure to kill him because he was in a pitiable state. She acknowledges that she doesn't hold Chihiro in high regard as Tafuku does.

She then recalls Chihiro's commitment to saving the prisoners, which causes her to momentarily waver in her resolve. However, she quickly regains her composure in the Kagurabachi Chapter 42 leaks and reaffirms her intent to kill Chihiro the next time they face each other.

The scene shifts to the auction room where the Kamunabi sorcerers in the Shinuchi bidding team observe Kyora Sazanami's deteriorating condition. They speculate that Kyora is gradually losing his sanity due to the Shinuchi blade's influence. They express concern about how long he can continue wielding the blade in such a state.

Amidst their discussions, they notice Hiyuki's actions, surmising that she has likely defied Kamunabi's orders to prioritize saving the prisoners. Suddenly, Kyora's preview image vanishes from the podium, causing chaos among the audience. As Kyora struggles with immense pain in the Kagurabachi Chapter 42 spoilers, he tries to resist the entity attempting to take over his mind.

Meanwhile, Chihiro notices the Storehouse crumbling and becomes increasingly worried about the prisoners still trapped inside. Hiyuki insists that they must quickly deal with Kyora, but as they prepare to confront him, Hakuri senses something amiss.

Suddenly, Kyora, Chihiro, and Hiyuki are all transported to the auction room. Kyora collapses on the podium and unleashes Shinuchi's Centipede ability, which creates a deadly garden of flowers that ensnares and kills many in the audience in the Kagurabachi Chapter 42 leaks. Amidst the ensuing chaos, Kyora's mental state continues to deteriorate as he battles an internal foe.

Shiba appears beside Hakuri, observing the mayhem. Hiyuki proposes killing Kyora to end the threat, but Hakuri warns against it. He explains that Shinuchi's corrosion is destabilizing the Storehouse, and if Kyora dies now, the entire space will collapse, leading to the immediate demise of all prisoners inside.

Hiyuki then asks Hakuri how they can save the prisoners. Hakuri reveals that someone must enter the Storehouse and imbue each prisoner with Spirit Energy to extract them using sorcery in the Kagurabachi Chapter 42 leaks. However, with Kyora at his limit, the space won't last more than a few seconds. Shiba agrees with Hakuri, noting that such a mission would be suicidal.

Despite the grim outlook, Chihiro remains resolute, unwilling to let innocent lives be sacrificed due to the Enchanted Blades. Hakuri sends Chihiro on the perilous mission to save the prisoners, and the Kagurabachi Chapter 42 spoilers conclude with a panel showing Chihiro leaping to rescue Mr. Inazuma's elder sister, who is seen falling into an abyss.

