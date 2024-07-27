Kagurabachi Chapter 43: Will Chihiro Be Able To Save Inazuma’s Sister? Release Date And More

With Kyora Sanazami losing complete control of the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade, it is only a matter of time before the storehouse collapses as Kyora succumbs to the blade. Running out of options, Chihiro has bravely ventured back into the crumbling dimension to save the Rakuzaichi Auction’s prisoners.

With fans wondering whether Chihiro will be able to save the prisoners, including Inazuma’s sister, Kagurabachi Chapter 43 has garnered quite a bit of excitement. Don’t miss the chapter as it releases, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 43: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 43 is set to release on Monday, July 29, 2024, at 12 am JST. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, July 28, though the exact time may vary due to time zone differences.

Fans can access Kagurabachi Chapter 43 through various Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official website. The physical copy will also be made available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 35.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi, Chapter 43

In Kagurabachi Chapter 43, Chihiro must act quickly to imbue Spirit Energy into each prisoner in the collapsing Storehouse. He will likely use Nishiki to boost his physical abilities for this mission. Meanwhile, Kyora Sazanami's actions will be increasingly influenced by the Shinuchi blade or the original sword saint, leading to a number of unpredictable events.

Outside, Hakuri, Hiyuki, Shiba, and the Kamunabi members will likely monitor Kyora closely to prevent his death. Hinao, Char, and Inazuma/Yuu will escort the freed prisoners away from the auction event in Kagurabachi Chapter 43. Additionally, readers can expect to learn more about Kyora's past and the true extent of the Shinuchi blade's powers.

Kagurabachi Chapter 42 recap

Titled Everything, Kagurabachi Chapter 42 begins with a flashback scene where Tafuku asks Hiyuki if she truly intends to kill Chihiro Rokuhira after their mission. Hiyuki insists that she must eliminate him because he won't give up the Enchanted Blades.

Tafuku challenges her, suggesting she might sympathize with Chihiro, but Hiyuki remains resolute, stating that Chihiro won't ever pose a threat to her. However, she momentarily questions her resolve when she recalls Chihiro's determination to save the prisoners.

Kagurabachi Chapter 42 then shifts to the auction room, where Kamunabi sorcerers from the Shinuchi bidding team observe Kyora Sazanami's deteriorating condition. They discuss how Kyora is losing control of the Shinuchi blade and wonder how long he can continue wielding it.

One of the Kamunabi sorcerers, having witnessed previous battles, notes that the power displayed so far is only a fraction of what the Shinuchi can do. As the crowd watches, Kyora's illusion on the podium and the screen depicting events disappear, causing confusion and panic amongst the audience.

Meanwhile, Kyora battles an unknown entity in his mind, trying to resist its control, in Kagurabachi Chapter 42. Chihiro realizes that the storehouse's subspace is collapsing and worries about the prisoners trapped inside. Hiyuki suggests they must kill Kyora quickly.

Suddenly, Chihiro, Hiyuki, and Kyora are transported to the auction room. Kyora unleashes the Shinuchi's centipede ability, creating a deadly garden of flowers that ensnare and kill many in the audience. As chaos ensues, Shiba appears behind Hakuri, observing the battle's dire situation.

Hiyuki proposes killing Kyora, but Hakuri warns against it in Kagurabachi Chapter 42. He explains that Shinuchi's powers are destabilizing the Storehouse, and killing Kyora would cause it to collapse, killing all the prisoners inside. The only solution is for someone to enter the Storehouse and infuse each prisoner with Spirit Energy so that Hakuri can extract them using his powers.

Despite how dangerous the task is, Chihiro volunteers for the mission, and Hakuri sends Chihiro into the Storehouse to save the prisoners. Kagurabachi Chapter 42 ends with Chihiro diving to catch Inazuma's elder sister, who is falling into an abyss, as he is determined to save her and the others.

