Kagurabachi Chapter 54 Spoilers: Senkutsuji Temple Falls As Hishaku Leader Sends More Forces; DEETS

After Hiruhiko manipulated theatergoers as hostages to torment Chihiro psychologically, fans saw Chihiro quickly defeat the Hishaku sorcerer by using Kuro. As the boy balanced his moral conflict during this conflict, Samura continued to fight off the Datensenki users sent by the Hishaku.

With the Kagurabachi Chapter 54 spoilers revealing the situation at Senkutsuji Temple, fans can only wait with bated breath for the chapter's official release.

Kagurabachi Chapter 54 spoilers

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 54 spoilers, the chapter begins with Yura, the Hishaku leader, thinking about the recent developments. Yura notes that the Hishaku have a general understanding of the Kamunabi’s plans but were caught off guard by Chihiro Rokuhira’s formidable addition to the Sanzo’s battle strength.

Yura expresses concern about Shiba’s whereabouts, as the Hishaku have struggled to counter him for years, even during earlier encounters. Yura believes that eliminating the contract holders is necessary to unlock the full potential of the Enchanted Blades.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 54 spoilers then shift to a park, where Yura is seen on a spring rider having a phone conversation with a fellow sorcerer. The one on the phone questions the decision to entrust Hirohiko with the task of targeting the Enchanted Blade’s contract bearers.

Yura reassures the sorcerer of Hirohiko’s exceptional battlefield talent and his potential to bond with an Enchanted Blade swiftly, though he acknowledges Hirohiko’s emotional immaturity. Yura adds that he has contingency plans in place, even if Hirohiko is defeated.

Meanwhile, the Kagurabachi Chapter 54 spoilers cut back to Chihiro and Hirohiko’s fight. Chihiro explains how he countered Hirohiko’s strategy by detecting his position within the darkened area he filled with Kuro.

Chihiro deliberately endured Hirohiko’s attacks from the paper cranes to ensure that the sorcerer could not use any remaining cranes to harm bystanders. This strategic approach surprises Hirohiko, but he maintains that he and Chihiro could still become friends.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 54 spoilers briefly depict Senkutsuji Temple, where Samura is seen surrounded by the bodies of the Hishaku he has killed. Roots then begin to emerge from the bodies, targeting Samura.

We then see Yura again, who comments on his decision to challenge Sanzo’s defense and states that he made a bet, sending a powerful force there. Back at the theatre, Hirohiko provides Chihiro with insights into the Hishaku’s operations.

He reveals that 68 rogue sorcerers have been dispatched to eliminate the contract holders, with 34 of them equipped with Datenseki stones in the Kagurabachi Chapter 54 spoilers. He describes the Hishaku as a small but elite faction consisting of ten sorcerers, led by Yura, who has already encountered Chihiro at Rakuzaichi.

As Hirohiko speaks, the roots completely envelop the Senkutsuji Temple, causing substantial damage to the structure. He discloses that Yura has directed a considerable portion of their forces to the temple due to a personal interest.

Hirohiko, sensing the gravity of the situation, suggests that once the current events settle, he and Chihiro may face each other again in combat, viewing each other as equals. The final scenes of the Kagurabachi Chapter 54 spoilers are back at the Senkutsuji Temple, where the Hishaku sorcerer from the manga’s opening chapter arrives.

Uruha and his allies express concern that they are running out of time. The Kagurabachi Chapter 54 spoilers end as the temple succumbs to the invading roots, while Samura prepares for battle, intent on holding the Hishaku sorcerer accountable for his actions.

