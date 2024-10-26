Kagurabachi Chapter 55 Spoilers: Uruha And Hakuri To Save Samura As The Masumi Withdraw; DEETS

Hiruhiko revealed crucial details about Hishaku and their strategy to Chihiro Rokuhira in the last chapter of Kagurabachi. With the Hishaku’s objective to eradicate the contracted swordbearers on the line, Hirohiko mobilized nearly all available forces to the Senkutsji Temple, leaving Samura in danger.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 55 spoilers have revealed Samura’s current state, so keep reading to get a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 55 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 55 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Joint Battle.’ The chapter opens at a warehouse where the Masumi try to persuade Hakuri to rest, warning him about the risks of using sorcery before he’s fully recovered.

They remind him that attempting to use his powers prematurely could result in permanent damage or even death. Meanwhile, Chihiro contacts Uruha to inform him about the imminent Hishaku attack on the Senkutsuji Temple.

Concerned by the approaching danger, Uruha and the Masumi prepare for evacuation while also deciding to support Samura in his fight against the Hishaku reinforcements in the Kagurabachi Chapter 55 spoilers.

The Masumi then awaken their commander, who, despite appearing childlike, reluctantly rises and lights a cigarette to get ready for action. This commander has a youthful appearance but is clearly experienced and formidable.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 55 spoilers then shift to Samura’s ongoing battle with a Hishaku sorcerer, who uses explosions and the sound of gunpowder to disorient him. As a blind swordsman, Samura relies heavily on his enhanced senses, and the sorcerer attempts to exploit this by creating a chaotic environment.

Despite these tactics, Samura successfully identifies some of the sorcerer’s tricks and manages to cut down several of his attackers. However, the battle intensifies when the sorcerer uses pine trees as weapons, leveraging their lack of a living presence to evade Samura’s sensory detection.

Elsewhere, Uruha hears the distant explosions and speculates that the Hishaku are using these measures specifically to counter Samura’s echolocation-like abilities. He doubts how much help the Masumi can offer, as the overwhelming smell of gunpowder masks their presence, making it harder for Samura to distinguish allies from enemies.

A monk explains that the Masumi’s elite squad possesses unique abilities—they are adept at ninjutsu and stealth, able to suppress their scent, sounds, and even their killing intent, effectively rendering themselves invisible in combat in the Kagurabachi Chapter 55 spoilers.

This makes them the only ones capable of fighting alongside Samura without disrupting his battlefield awareness. Suddenly, a sorcerer infused with Datenseki stones breaches the warehouse, heightening the sense of urgency.

On the battlefield, the Masumi’s elite fighters, known as the Makizumi, face a daunting challenge as their numbers dwindle. Despite their skill, they know they cannot sustain further losses against the relentless assassins in the Kagurabachi Chapter 55 spoilers.

At this point, Uruha and Hakuri arrive to assist in the battle. The Hishaku sorcerer, who controls Tree Sorcery, attempts to ensnare them, believing they have walked into his trap. Uruha shows off his mastery of IAI sword techniques, fighting in tandem with Samura, though the blind swordsman appears slightly irritated by his presence.

Meanwhile, one of the Masumi members devises an escape plan for the two Enchanted Blade wielders and Hakuri, recognizing that the situation may require them to withdraw in the Kagurabachi Chapter 55 spoilers.

She believes it would be advantageous to allow the Hishaku to expend their supply of Datenseki stones, which would weaken their forces. The Kagurabachi Chapter 55 spoilers conclude with the Masumi preparing for this strategic withdrawal, understanding the need to balance offense with a potential escape as the intense confrontation continues.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.