Kagurabachi Chapter 59 Delayed: New Release Date, Where To Read And More

Education: Diploma in IELTS Training and PTE. About: Sneha is a talented individual who can freely express herself with both the pen and the brush. Since childhood, she’s had a keen interest in reading as well as anime, which honed her skills as both a versatile writer and an exceptional artist. Her interest in these fields, and inspiration from her parents – two walking English dictionaries – cultivated an obsession with the English language, which later evolved into a passion for languages in general. Seduced by anime, she is now learning Japanese and working as an anime content writer.