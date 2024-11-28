Kagurabachi Chapter 59 Delayed: New Release Date, Where To Read And More
The release of Kagurabachi Chapter 59 has been delayed by a week, with a bonus chapter being released instead. Find out more about the new release date here.
Kagurabachi Chapter 59, originally set for release on November 25, has been postponed by a week. In place of the chapter, fans saw a bonus story featuring Genichi Sojo published. After Seiichi Samura’s plans for the Sword Bearers was revealed as he struck down Uruha Yoji, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in the main story.
Don’t miss Kagurabachi Chapter 59 as it releases, and keep reading to discover when it’s out, where to read it, and more details.
Kagurabachi Chapter 59: Release date and where to read
As previously stated, Kagurabachi Chapter 59 was originally scheduled to be released on November 25, 2024, but has been delayed. The chapter will now be released in Shonen Jump Issue 53 on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 12 am JST.
Due to time zone differences, some international fans will be able to access the chapter a day earlier, on December 1, 2024, with the exact times adjusted to individual locations and time zones. Kagurabachi Chapter 59 will be accessible on Viz Media’s website, the Shonen Jump+ app, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus app, and its official website.
Kagurabachi Chapter 58 brief recap
Kagurabachi Chapter 58, titled ‘Reunion,’ began with Chihiro horrified to see Hiruhiko wielding the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade. The chapter then shifted to the Senkutsuji temple, where Hakuri, after falling unconscious, awakens to find everyone unconscious.
He overhears Uruha confronting Samura, who condemns the sword bearers’ past sins and vows to kill them all, as he believes innocents’ lives matter more. Uruha resists but is fatally wounded in their duel. Hakuri teleports Chihiro in Kagurabachi Chapter 58, only for him to witness Uruha’s death and leave him in despair.
