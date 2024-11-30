Kagurabachi Chapter 59 Spoilers Out: Specifics Of Samura’s Deal Revealed As Shiba Arrives At Senkutsuji; DEETS

Fans saw Seiichi Samura kill Uruha in the last chapter due to his belief that all Enchanted Blade wielders, himself included, were sinners. Hakuri, who witnessed the event while incapacitated, summoned his remaining strength to transport Chihiro to Senkutsuji Temple.

Upon their arrival, Chihiro was horrified to find Uruha’s grim fate and to see Samura standing with the bloodied blade in hand. Fans can find out what happens next in the Kagurabachi Chapter 59 spoilers, so keep reading to get a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 59 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 59 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Dark Turn of Events.’ The chapter begins with Samura observing Chihiro, who is shocked and silent, surrounded by the aftermath of Uruha’s death and Hakuri’s incapacitation.

Samura, noticing Chihiro’s stunned state, calmly informs him that Hakuri remains unharmed. Chihiro, however, is overwhelmed by the sight of Uruha’s lifeless body and the lingering memories of Hiruhiko wielding the Kumeyuri blade.

His anger climbs as he confronts Samura, questioning why he allowed Hishaku to possess such a weapon forged by Chihiro’s father. Samura acknowledges Chihiro’s vengeful determination and urges him to stand down in the Kagurabachi Chapter 59 spoilers, asserting that he will handle matters.

Ignoring this plea, Chihiro attacks Samura in rage. With precise skill, Samura cuts Chihiro down, believing he must stop the boy from treading a destructive path. As Chihiro collapses, Shiba intervenes, rescuing him and teleporting to a rooftop.

Advertisement

Samura acknowledges Shiba’s arrival, remarking on his slight delay in the Kagurabachi Chapter 59 spoilers. Shiba demands explanations, and Samura reveals the weight of the sword bearers’ hidden sins and the societal curse branding them as “heroes.”

He believes their deaths are necessary to end the cycle of destruction. Samura respects Shiba’s decision to shield Chihiro from the truth but declares his intention to bring closure. Meanwhile, an unspecified narrator ominously announces Chihiro and Uruha’s confirmed deaths as Chihiro loses consciousness.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 59 spoilers then shift to the Hishaku base, where Hiruhiko discusses Chihiro’s sudden disappearance with a Hishaku sorcerer. This sorcerer, a healer, demonstrates his powers by restoring Hiruhiko’s severed hands.

Despite his recovery, Hiruhiko expresses frustration at being prevented from fully utilizing the Kumeyuri blade, though Yura interrupts, warning of an approaching figure. Elsewhere, Samura uses Tobimune’s Owl ability, manifesting a massive eye in the sky to surveil the Hishaku’s base.

Advertisement

He arrives, chastising the organization for their actions, but Yura counters, arguing the chaos aligns with their goals: the release of the Enchanted Blades and Hakuri’s incapacitation in the Kagurabachi Chapter 59 spoilers. Samura blames Hishaku’s reluctance to give him the blade for the turmoil.

A flashback reveals Samura’s deal with Hishaku after Kunishige’s murder. In exchange for aiding them in eliminating the sword bearers, Samura demanded detailed information on the Hishaku members, the Kamunabi informant, and the blades’ locations.

Despite this uneasy alliance, Samura vows to kill Hishaku members once their pact concludes, a threat unsettling even their healer. The Kagurabachi Chapter 59 spoilers conclude with Chihiro awakening in a hospital bed, while Samura prepares for the final confrontation, planning to act within a week.

For more spoilers and updates from the Kagurabachi manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.