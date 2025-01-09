Kagurabachi Chapter 64: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More
The Hishaku have closed in on Iori, and with Chihiro facing Kuguri again, fans cannot wait to find out what happens in Kagurabachi Chapter 64. Don’t miss it; get the release DEETS here.
The last chapter saw Ro explaining that the Hishaku might harm everyone at school while seeking their target, urging an escape. Sumi summons a motorbike for Iori while Chihiro battles Kuguri. The Hishaku pursue Iori by car, with Ro disabling it using explosive shurikens.
Kuguri relentlessly closes in on them, slicing through obstacles. This promts Ro, Moku, and Chihiro to save civilians from collateral damage. As Kuguri nears Sumi and Iori, Chihiro intervenes to protect them. With the chapter ends as Chihiro confronts Kuguri once more, fans cannot wait to see the effects of the Masumi’s support.
Kagurabachi Chapter 64 will likely see Chihiro’s battle with Kuguri take center stage. With Masumi fighting alongside him, the teamwork’s effectiveness against the Hishaku will be tested. Meanwhile, Iori may witness Chihiro’s combat prowess, potentially softening her view of him.
This could also lead to the further loosening of her memory seal, prompting Iori to recall more about her father, Samura, and her true identity. The chapter is likely to deliver more action scenes while progressing Iori’s internal conflict.
Kagurabachi Chapter 64 is scheduled for release on Monday, January 20, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to MANGAPlus. Due to time zone variations, some global readers may have early access on January 19, 2024.
Fans can find Kagurabachi Chapter 64 on Viz Media’s website, the Shonen Jump+ App, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus app, and official site. While the first and latest three chapters are free, a subscription is required for the remaining chapters. The chapter will also be included in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 8.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.