Kagurabachi Chapter 65: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro prepare to face Kuguri after receiving his sword sheath from Sumi. A flashback revealed Chihiro’s frustration with his reliance on Enten’s power, hindering his swordsmanship development. Back in the present, Kuguri overwhelmed Chihiro before chasing after Iori and Sumi.

Desperate, Chihiro imitated the ‘Iai White Purity Style’ by drawing upon his battle experience and memories of Samura and Uruha’s techniques. He used this to catch up to Kuguri, who was internally conflicted between duty and the thrill of the fight.

Given that the chapter ended with Kuguri deciding to fight Chihiro instead of pursuing Iori, Kagurabachi Chapter 65 will likely continue this battle. As Chihiro continues to use the Iai White Purity Style, he will likely improve his mastery over its techniques.

Furthermore, Kuguri’s partner has yet to make a move, leaving their involvement in the current situation uncertain. The upcoming chapter will likely depict this partner in action as she chases after Sumi and Iori in Kuguri’s place.

As reported by MANGAPlus, Kagurabachi Chapter 65 will be released on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 9. Due to time zone differences, some global audiences may be able to access it as early as January 26, 2025. Keep in mind that the exact time may vary by location and upload speed.

Viz Media’s website, Shonen Jump+ App, Shueisha's MANGAPlus app and official site are the digital platforms where readers can find Kagurabachi Chapter 65. However, while the first and the latest three chapters are available for free on these platforms, a subscription is required to access the rest of the manga.

Advertisement

Stay up-to-date on news from the Kagurabachi manga here, on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.