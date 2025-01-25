Kagurabachi Chapter 65 Spoilers OUT: The Masumi Escape The Hishaku As Iori’s Seal Weakens; DEETS

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 65 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Mimicry. It opens with Kuguri entering a berserk state after surpassing his limits. Chihiro acknowledges his own shortcomings, realizing his sword-drawing speed for the Iai White Purity Style is inadequate.

Despite this, his technique fascinates Kuguri, who notices its uniqueness and speculates whether it stems from Uruha or Samura’s influence. Kuguri questions why Chihiro adopted this form despite lacking a mentor.

Chihiro, however, firmly states that he has no mentor in the Kagurabachi Chapter 65 spoilers. The Iai White Purity Style is revealed to be a rare and complex technique, mastered only by Samura and Uruha. Kuguri is shocked by Chihiro’s ability to mimic such a legendary form without formal guidance.

The connection to Chihiro’s father is then made, as Kunishige Rokuhira was renowned for being able to assess material composition and temperature with his eyes. Chihiro has inherited this ability, which allowed him to learn the Iai White Purity Style simply by observing his idols, Uruha and Samura.

As Kuguri struggles to process this, Rou opens a portal, and the Masumi use a smokescreen to escape with Iori in the Kagurabachi Chapter 65 spoilers. Kuguri informs his partner, Toto, that their target has fled, and Toto laments their complete lack of leads on her location.

Meanwhile, the Masumi has retreated to the Kyoto Massacre Hotel, a heavily fortified, multi-barrier location ideal for hiding. They formally introduce themselves to Iori, who is also curious about Chihiro.

She questions whether he is truly the murderer portrayed on television or if there has been a misunderstanding in the Kagurabachi Chapter 65 spoilers. Although Rou attempts to justify Chihiro’s actions, Chihiro admits to being a murderer but emphasizes his determination to protect her from harm.

Rou notices that Iori’s strong attachment to her father is causing her to gradually regain her memories, and he warns Chihiro not to mention Samura in front of her to avoid weakening the memory seal further.

The Masumi plan to reapply the seal to ensure Iori can live a normal life, but she questions their honesty about revealing the truth of her past. Iori recalls Kuguri’s words in the classroom and demands to know Samura’s identity in the Kagurabachi Chapter 65 spoilers.

Rou confesses to altering her memories for her safety, explaining that remembering her past would make her vulnerable to enemies. Chihiro thinks of a life without his father’s influence, imagining a peaceful existence without scars, but still cherishes the time he spent with the man.

He insists that Iori should have the freedom to decide, that they should explain everything to her and let her choose whether to have her memories resealed. The Kagurabachi Chapter 65 spoilers end with Chihiro vowing to master the Iai White Purity Style and promising to protect Iori, regardless of her decision.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.