Kagurabachi Chapter 66: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With Iori’s seal about to be undone, don’t miss Kagurabachi Chapter 66 to find out how she reacts to her origins. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
The last chapter of Kagurabachi saw Kuguri unleash his full strength against Chihiro, allowing Rou and the Masumi to stall. Chihiro attempted the White Purity Style but realized his speed was insufficient. Kuguri recognized the technique’s origins and questioned why Chihiro, without formal training, was using it.
Chihiro explained that he learned it by mimicking Samura and Uruha, aided by his inherited observational skills. The Masumi then used a smokescreen to escape with Iori to the Kyoto Bloodshed Hotel. Chihiro later said Iori should choose whether to recover her memories.
Kagurabachi Chapter 66 will likely focus on the Masumi and Chihiro revealing the truth about Samura to Iori, allowing her to react to her father’s decisions. Her response could influence the group’s next course of action. Meanwhile, the Hishaku are unlikely to remain idle.
Despite the Kyoto Bloodshed Hotel’s protective barriers, the Hishaku’s advanced surveillance could track them down, potentially leading to another battle. The Masumi and Chihiro must prepare for the possibility of their hiding place being compromised.
Kagurabachi Chapter 66 is set to debut on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 10. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, February 2, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zones.
Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 66 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, as well as through Viz Media’s official site. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on most platforms, a subscription is required for full access.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.