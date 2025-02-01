Kagurabachi Chapter 66 Spoilers: Iori Learns Of Her Origins As Hirohiko Closes In; DEETS

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 66 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Truth.’ The chapter begins with Chihiro Rokuhira and the Masumi revealing Seiichi Samura’s true identity to Iori. Upon learning that Samura is her father, Iori reacts with panic and starts stress-eating.

She confesses that despite her peaceful life, she has always felt an unexplained loneliness. The revelation leaves her confused, and Rou admits that the Masumi altered her memories and fabricated her identity for her safety. They confirm that her real name is Iori Samura.

Iori questions how erasing her memories protected her. In response, Rou writes Samura’s name in Kanji. The moment she sees it, fragments of memories surface in the Kagurabachi Chapter 66 spoilers. Chihiro asks if she has encountered Samura’s name in school books and what she knows about the Seitei War.

He then explains that 22 years ago, a mysterious country appeared near the southeastern coast, known for producing Datenseki, the ore used in Enchanted Blades. Its inhabitants had a unique constitution, allowing them to withstand the ore’s internal pressure.

One day, these people launched an invasion, leading to a war that lasted a year and five months. Victory was achieved when the Sword Saint, five master swordsmen, and the Enchanted Blades forged by Kunishige Rokuhira eliminated the invaders in the Kagurabachi Chapter 66 spoilers.

Among these warriors, Seiichi Samura was the fastest swordsman. However, he feared that his enemies could manipulate him by taking his daughter hostage. To prevent this, he asked the Masumi to erase both his and Iori’s memories of each other, ensuring her safety.

Advertisement

As Iori processes this, her memory seals begin breaking. She recalls a childhood drawing of her father but cannot understand why he left her despite being strong enough to protect her in the Kagurabachi Chapter 66 spoilers.

Chihiro explains that while Samura is seen as a war hero, many still view him as a murderer. Carrying his legacy would be a heavy burden. Overwhelmed, Iori suffers a headache and rests. Rou considers revealing information about her mother, but Chihiro believes she should have a place to call home.

Meanwhile, at the Kyoto Massacre Hotel, Hiruhiko appears in the lobby in the Kagurabachi Chapter 66 spoilers. He kills a butler with a hairpin to warn him against using sorcery. Toto warns that using the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade will draw Samura’s wrath.

However, Hiruhiko claims to have already encountered him. The hotel’s manager, Sengoku Youjiro, then draws his sword, preparing to fight Hiruhiko. The Kagurabachi Chapter 66 spoilers end with Hiruhiko anticipating the coming battle.

Advertisement

For more spoilers like this and updates on the Kaiju No. 8 manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.