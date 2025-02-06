Kagurabachi Chapter 67: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Kagurabachi, ‘Truth,’ saw Chihiro and Rou reveal to Lori that her father, Seiichi Samura, had her memories erased to protect her. When Chihiro wrote Samura’s name in Kanji, Iori started recalling fragments of the past.

Chihiro explained the Seitei War, where a mysterious island emerged with Datenseki, leading to an invasion that ended with Kunishige Rokuhira’s Enchanted Blades. Meanwhile, Sumi and Moku worked on the seal outside due to hotel restrictions. In the lobby, Hiruhiko killed a staff member, prompting Yojiro Sengoku to challenge him to a duel.

Kagurabachi Chapter 67 will likely focus on Hiruhiko’s battle against Kyoto Bloodshed Hotel’s manager, Yojiro Sengoku. Given Hiruhiko current inability to us Kumeyuri due to Samura, he will be seen using only his natural swordsmanship to make his way up to the 35th floor.

The extent of Hiruhiko’s skill remains uncertain, and it is likely that Toto’s sorcery will be involved. Meanwhile, Iori’s decision regarding her memories of Samura may come into play, potentially affecting her fate and the Masumi’s plans for her protection.

Kagurabachi Chapter 67 is set to release on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 12 am JST. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release on Sunday, February 9, though the exact time may vary due to time zone differences.

Fans can access Kagurabachi Chapter 67 through various Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official website. The physical copy will also be made available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 11.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Kagurabachi manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.