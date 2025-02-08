Kagurabachi Chapter 67 Spoilers: Hirohiko Reaches Chihiro's Floor As Iori Awakens; DEETS

According to the Kagurabachi Chapter 67 spoilers, the chapter begins with Hiruhiko finding renewed determination upon learning that Chihiro Rokuhira is still alive. Toto confirms this, informing him that she encountered Chihiro, who is now acting as the bodyguard for Seiichi Samura’s daughter, Iori.

Meanwhile, in the Kyoto Bloodshed Hotel, general manager Sengoku Yojiro rallies his staff against Hiruhiko. He refuses to allow a Hishaku sorcerer to do as he pleases within the establishment and begins demonstrating the Reigen One-Sword style.

Initially, Yojiro's powerful strikes overwhelm Hiruhiko, who struggles due to his lack of experience against a highly skilled swordsman. Without his sorcery, Hiruhiko realizes that he must fully concentrate on swordsmanship in the Kagurabachi Chapter 67 spoilers.

As the battle continues, he recalls Kuguri’s lessons, particularly the importance of "shape" in swordplay. Kuguri once told him that even wielding an enchanted blade would not automatically elevate his skill level. Hiruhiko understands that to match Chihiro, he must become an exceptional swordsman in his own right.

He now aims to surpass Yojiro entirely through pure swordplay. Hiruhiko manages to sever Yojiro's left arm, leaving the hotel manager in shock. Yojiro struggles to comprehend Hiruhiko’s unpredictable sword movements and asks whose discipline he follows in the Kagurabachi Chapter 67 spoilers.

Hiruhiko responds by declaring that he follows no master—his only discipline is “freedom.” He warns Yojiro that next time, he will not miss. The scene shifts to Chihiro, who is guarding Iori as she awakens. She questions how he has become accustomed to such a dark and violent path.

Chihiro explains that their lives are drastically different—she has lived in peace, while his life has always been steeped in conflict. Iori realizes that returning to her previous life would mean leaving behind the reality she is experiencing now. She faces a critical choice about her future in the Kagurabachi Chapter 67 spoilers.

Chihiro then reveals that he is the son of Kunishige Rokuhira, drawing a parallel between their circumstances as children of legendary figures. However, he acknowledges that Iori's situation is unique. Their conversation is interrupted by an intruder bursting into the room with a dagger.

Chihiro quickly neutralizes him, discovering that the attack was orchestrated in exchange for money. More enemies arrive, but Chihiro swiftly eliminates them in the Kagurabachi Chapter 67 spoilers. Iori emerges after the fight, and Chihiro asks if she is afraid. She denies it, and he reminds her that while he is bound to the path of revenge, she still has a choice.

She ultimately decides to return to school. The Kagurabachi Chapter 67 spoilers end with Hiruhiko stepping out of the hotel elevator, holding Yojiro’s severed head, prepared to face Chihiro. Meanwhile, Chihiro reassures Iori that he will bring her back safely.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.