Kagurabachi Chapter 68: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

In the last Kagurabachi chapter, ‘Kyoto Bloodshed Hotel,’ Hiruhiko is reinvigorated by the knowledge that Chihiro Rokuhira is alive and prepares for battle against the Kyoto Massacre Hotel staff. General Manager Yojiro Sengoku, founder of the Reigen One-Sword Style, initially overwhelms Hiruhiko.

However, Hiruhiko refines his swordsmanship, severing Yojiro’s left arm. Meanwhile, Iori awakens and speaks with Chihiro, realizing she longs for her school life. Their conversation is interrupted by an attack, prompting Chihiro to eliminate the enemies. Lori chooses to return to school, but Hiruhiko arrives, holding Yojiro’s severed head and challenging Chihiro.

With Hiruhiko confronting Chihiro, Kagurabachi Chapter 68 is expected to depict their long-awaited rematch. Their duel will highlight the progress both have made, with Hiruhiko now potentially matching or surpassing Chihiro in swordsmanship.

The story so far has built a strong parallel between them, emphasizing their shared growth. Additionally, Toto may play a role in the upcoming events, potentially facing members of the Masumi, making the chapter one full of high-intensity combat.

Kagurabachi Chapter 68 is set to debut on Monday, February 17, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 12. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, February 16, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual locations and time zones.

Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 68 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, as well as through Viz Media’s official site. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on most platforms, a subscription is required to access the series entirely.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.