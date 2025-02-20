Kagurabachi Chapter 69: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kagurabachi chapter saw Hiruhiko reveal how he obtained Chihiro’s room number from Yojiro. He also taunts Iori, calling her Samura’s weakness. He hurls Yojiro’s severed head at Chihiro and attacks, forcing Chihiro to block while protecting Iori. Realizing the danger, Chihiro traps Hiruhiko in an elevator and cuts the wire, sending them plummeting.

Meanwhile, Rou arrives, eliminating threats and sending Iori to the roof for safety. Chihiro engages Hiruhiko, countering his unorthodox swordsmanship. Rou questions Iori’s decision, to which she affirms her desire to return to normal life.

Kagurabachi Chapter 69 will likely focus on Chihiro’s ongoing battle with Hiruhiko, where he will use his Iai White Purity Style to counter his opponent’s unpredictable swordsmanship. Chihiro must also find a way to reach the roof, as the Masumi require the key to complete the seal.

Additionally, Toto’s unexplained absence could be addressed, potentially revealing her involvement in another conflict. With multiple battles taking place, the chapter may introduce unexpected challenges that cause shifts in the storyline.

According to MANGAPlus, Kagurabachi Chapter 69 is set for release on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone differences, some international readers may gain access as early as February 23, 2025. The exact availability time may vary based on location and upload speed.

The chapter will be available on Viz Media’s website, the Shonen Jump+ app, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus app, and its official site. A physical copy of Kagurabachi Chapter 69 will also appear in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 13.

