Kagurabachi Chapter 69 Spoilers Out: Iori’s Seal Shatters As Chihiro Battles Hirohiko; DEETS

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 69 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘The Man with Scars.’ The chapter opens on the rooftop of the Kyoto Massacre Hotel, where Moku asks Rou about Chihiro’s location.

Rou explains that Chihiro has gone downstairs to retrieve the key needed to complete the sealing procedure, as the manager is now dead. Once Chihiro reaches the rooftop, they will initiate the process. Meanwhile, Iori is preoccupied with her decision to return to a normal life.

Though she believes it is the logical choice in the Kagurabachi Chapter 69 spoilers, a lingering sense of doubt remains, particularly due to Samura’s apparent indifference toward her. Rou understands her internal conflict, acknowledging that no amount of reassurance can change how she feels, as the Masumi has already failed her once.

At that moment, Kuguri arrives, launching an attack. Rou swiftly pulls Iori away to protect her from the assault. Moku and Rou engage the Hishaku sorcerer in battle, but the situation becomes even more dire as hordes of brainwashed individuals attack them.

Moku wonders if the Hishaku possess a sorcerer capable of controlling minds, as these frenzied mobs fight without fear of death in the Kagurabachi Chapter 69 spoilers. Rou mocks Kuguri, questioning if the Hishaku have grown desperate enough to resort to recruiting reckless thugs for their mission.

Meanwhile, Sumi eliminates several assassins to keep Iori safe. Iori realizes that the Masumi are risking their lives for her. She blames herself for the chaos surrounding her, believing that no matter what truth she chooses, things would be better if she were simply not there.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 69 spoilers then shift to Ikura, Iori’s friend, who remembers Chihiro warning him about the Hishaku’s interest in Iori. Chihiro had assured him that Iori’s safety was in the hands of the Masumi, urging him not to worry. However, Ikura refuses to stand by while his friend’s life is in danger.

Though he typically avoids Kyoto’s more dangerous areas, he searches for clues, hoping to help. While wandering, he spots Toto entering the Kyoto Massacre Hotel and recalls seeing her at school. This leads him to deduce that Iori must be inside.

A flashback follows in the Kagurabachi Chapter 69 spoilers, revealing how Iori had once ignored her other friends’ opinions and befriended Ikura, who was considered a loner. He cherishes their conversations, knowing Iori never judged people unfairly.

In the present, he draws a scar on his face to resemble Chihiro and heads toward the hotel. Upon arrival, he stumbles upon Chihiro and Hiruhiko locked in battle. Chihiro demands to know why Ikura has placed himself in such danger. Ikura responds that he doesn’t care how many scars he receives—his only concern is saving his friend.

Hiruhiko suddenly swings his sword at Ikura, but Chihiro leaps in to block the attack. Chihiro then tosses the key to the lantern at Ikura in the Kagurabachi Chapter 69 spoilers, instructing him to take it to the rooftop and hand it to a boy wearing sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Iori remains conflicted, wishing for someone to take her hand and guide her. Just then, Ikura arrives on the rooftop. Kuguri questions if Ikura is another reinforcement, while Rou recognizes that having an ordinary civilian present makes the situation even more precarious.

A group of assassins rushes toward Ikura, and he quickly realizes how perilous the battlefield truly is. At that moment, Iori’s memories unlock as the seal binding her powers completely shatters. This newfound strength allows her to stand and fight.

As the assassins charge toward Ikura, he instinctively closes his eyes. When he reopens them, he sees Iori wielding a blade, her eyes shut—she is using Samura’s Echo Location. The Kagurabachi Chapter 69 spoilers end with Iori awakening the abilities inherited from her father, Seiichi Samura.

