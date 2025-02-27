Kagurabachi Chapter 70: Iori Awakens Samura’s Power; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kagurabachi chapter, ‘The Guy With The Scar,’ began with Moku asking Rou about Chihiro, who is retrieving the key to initiate the sealing process. Meanwhile, Iori struggled with guilt, believing the Masumi were risking their lives for her. Kuguri arrived with frenzied assassins, leading Moku to suspect Hishaku’s brainwashing sorcery.

Elsewhere, Ikura, determined to help Iori, entered the hotel and encountered Chihiro, who gave him the key. Ikura reached the rooftop but became a target. Overwhelmed, Iori’s seal completely broke, awakening her abilities as Seiichi Samura’s daughter.

Following Iori's awakening, Kagurabachi Chapter 70 will likely depict the full extent of her abilities. Given her lineage, she may be seen instinctively wielding Echo Location, a technique often associated with her father.

Her newfound strength could make her a key player in both the upcoming battle and the overall arc. Meanwhile, Chihiro’s confrontation with Hiruhiko is expected to continue, potentially revealing more of his opponent’s unorthodox swordsmanship and testing Chihiro’s own evolving combat skills.

Kagurabachi Chapter 70 is set to be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 14, as confirmed by MANGAPlus. Due to time zone differences, international readers may be able to access the chapter as early as March 2, 2025, depending on their location. The exact release time will vary accordingly.

For fans outside Japan, Kagurabachi Chapter 70 will be available for free on Shueisha platforms such as MANGAPlus, the Shonen Jump+ App, Viz Media’s website, and the MANGAPlus app. While the first three and most recent chapters are free, a subscription may be required to access the full series.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.