Kagurabachi Chapter 70 Spoilers OUT: Chihiro And Hirohiko To Make It To The Roof; DEETS

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 70 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled White Purity Iai. The chapter continues the battle between Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiruhiko. Aware that Chihiro intends to reach the rooftop to protect Lori, Hiruhiko declares that he, too, will head upstairs.

Chihiro, despite wanting to stop him, remains focused on refining his White Purity Style. The chapter then explores the philosophy of Itsuo Shirakai, the technique’s creator. Shirakai believed that speed was the ultimate strength.

He developed a stance that maximized propulsion toward an enemy while maintaining full velocity. This stance was unconventional, requiring the sword to rotate mid-strike after being drawn in the Kagurabachi Chapter 70 spoilers.

Traditional swordsmen dismissed it, arguing that power could only be retained through a firm grip and a natural swinging motion. However, Shirakai proved them wrong by using his stance to defeat every skeptic who mocked his technique.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 70 spoilers shift to a past conversation between Chihiro and Rou. Rou had explained that the greatest flaw of the White Purity Style was the difficulty in maintaining spirit energy through complex movements.

Most swordsmen instinctively focus their energy onto their blades, but any distraction disturbs this flow. Only three people had ever mastered the technique. Chihiro, however, felt an intuitive understanding of what it meant to become one with his sword.

Returning to the present, Chihiro observes Hiruhiko’s fluid movements, realizing his opponent effortlessly shifts stances without losing power. The Kagurabachi Chapter 70 spoilers then reveal Hiruhiko’s tragic past—his first kill occurred at just three years old when he bit an adult to death in self-defense.

Since then, he has viewed combat as an extension of life itself. Unlike traditional swordsmen, he does not consciously manipulate spirit energy; instead, his survival instincts allow him to fight freely, adapting instantly to any situation.

To Chihiro’s shock, Hiruhiko mimics the White Purity Style on instinct alone. Though imperfect, his rapid adaptation makes use of the technique’s core mechanics. Using this distraction, Hiruhiko escapes into an elevator toward the rooftop in the Kagurabachi Chapter 70 spoilers, prompting Chihiro to follow in another.

As they ascend, Hiruhiko acknowledges that copying the technique was merely a trick to unsettle Chihiro. He realizes that speed is the only essential factor in battle and regrets not taking one of Chihiro’s arms earlier.

Upon reaching the rooftop, both warriors witness Iori’s transformation in the Kagurabachi Chapter 70 spoilers. Her awakened memories grant her extraordinary swordsmanship, not for killing, but for cutting down murderous intent.

Watching her precise movements, Chihiro gains clarity—this is the sword handling of Seiichi Samura. With a fresh understanding of the technique, he clashes blades with Hiruhiko and finally perfects the White Purity Style, decisively striking his opponent in the Kagurabachi Chapter 70 spoilers.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.