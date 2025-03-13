Kagurabachi Chapter 72: Iori’s Memories Of Samura Return; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kagurabachi chapter, ‘Contest,’ began with a flashback from nine years ago, revealing Iori’s sealed memories. Seiichi Samura rushed to his ex-wife Inori’s home after learning she had collapsed, but Iori does not recognize him. At the hospital, Inori asked Samura to care for Iori, though he was reluctant.

Iori resented him but bonded through kendo training and cooking contests. Inori later died from an incurable disease, leaving Iori devastated. Yura then visited Samura, speaking of the Enchanted Blade wielders’ sins and an impending disaster.

Kagurabachi Chapter 72 will likely shift back to the present, focusing on Iori as she processes her recovered memories. There is a possibility that she had met Chihiro in the past, but the seal on her memories prevented recognition.

If the seal also influenced others, Chihiro may have been unaware of her as well. The chapter may also address Hiruhiko’s fate, determining whether he survived Chihiro’s attack and whether the battle has truly ended.

Kagurabachi Chapter 72 will be released in Japan on Monday, March 17, 2024, at 12 am JST in the special combined issue of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 16. International readers can access it on Sunday, March 16, with release times varying by time zone.

Fans can read Kagurabachi Chapter 72 digitally on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, Viz Media’s official site, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The first three chapters and the latest three are free on MANGAPlus and Viz Media, while Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.