Kaiju No 8 B-Side Announces Ending: Here's When The Series Concludes

Kaiju No. 8's anime, which ended in 2020, has gained popularity on Shueisha's Jump+ app. The anime adaptation, launched earlier this Spring, further increased its popularity. The manga, which began in the spring, has since released a spinoff series, exploring more members of the Defense Force and introducing new stories. This continuation of Kaiju No. 8's success continues to grow in popularity. Kaiju No. 8: B-Side, a spin-off, which had a similar premise to the light novels, announced that it will be ending with the next chapter.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side to end soon

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side is a spin-off manga series of Kaiju No. 8 by Naoya Matsumoto and Keiji Ando, illustrated by Kentaro Hidano. Its grand finale, Chapter 12, is set to release on July 12th in Japan and July 11th in North America, marking a six-month run for the series, which began in January 2024.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side has been focusing on side characters like Soshiro Hoshina and Gen Narumi, who were not the main story focus in the original series. The final chapters of this spin-off flesh out Narumi's past, and Chapter 11 teased an explanation behind one of his abilities. The final chapter has been confirmed to be the next.

When do Kaiju No. 8 B-Side and the light novel take place

In 2022, Kaiju No. 8: Exclusive on the Third Division was released, focusing on the Third Division of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force. The novel exposes the team's lives and everyday happenings, with a particular focus on Defense Force member Soshira Hoshina. This series is the first of a growing number of spinoffs from the original Kaiju No. 8 manga.

The second of these was the recent manga series Kaiju No. 8: B-Side, which had a similar premise to the light novels. In fact, the first 8 chapters are adaptations of the second and third chapters from Exclusive on the Third Division, and there are currently 10 chapters as a whole.

Chapters 1-8 of Kaiju No. 8: B-Side should be read in conjunction with the main manga, but not at the same time. These initial chapters take place between the 22nd and 23rd chapters of Kaiju No. 8, meaning that it happens right before the end of the Sagamihara Subjugation Operation story arc.

The story arc in B-Side starts with Chapter 9 and is set one month after Chapter 55, but before the final 3 pages of Chapter 68. Fans should read carefully to avoid spoilers. The first volume of Kaiju No. 8 B-Side has just been released in Japan, leaving around half of the series uncollected. The West release is expected in 2025, so those wanting to read everything in canon order may be waiting a while.

Another spin-off has also begun

Kaiju No. 8 Relax, a spinoff of the main manga, which was announced in Spring2024 has begun its publication run. It features a lighthearted and less tense tone, focusing on the protagonist and side characters' off-duty activities, similar to Kaiju No. 8 B-Side, which showcases action involving characters beyond the eponymous monster.

A brief about Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 is set in a world where kaiju, monsters, cause disasters. Japan has the highest rate of kaiju attacks, and the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force is established to combat them. Kaiju are classified as honju, more dangerous, and yoju, smaller kaiju. High fortitude levels or abnormal characteristics give them a number, while daikaiju are identifiers based on their first appearance.

Defense Force officers wear powered suits made from kaiju remains that grant them increased strength, speed and durability. The suits have a total power output measured in the form of a percentage which vary from person to person depending on their ability with a maximum of 100%. The suits also influence how strong an officer's weapons are.

Daikaiju remains are used to create stronger weapons named Numbers that are named after the daikaiju they are made from and that some individuals can use if they are deemed compatible. Numbers weapons are much stronger than regular suits and provide their users with special abilities.

The Defense Force consists of field officers led by platoon leaders, with varying levels of unleashed combat power, and captains and vice-captains whose combat power exceeds 90% and who lead divisions. Field officers are supported by a team of operators who provide information on kaiju and monitor the field officers' health and suit output.

