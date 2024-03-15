Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 104: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

This article contains spoilers for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103

Kaiju No. 8 is a very popular manga series written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto. It follows a man named Kafka Hibino, who accidentally ingests a small kaiju (demon) and inherits the ability to turn into a kaiju at will. Armed with this power, Kafka is forced to navigate a life as a Defense Force member, called Kaiju No. 8, where he has to fight against other kaiju, especially their main adversary, Kaiju No. 9. The 104th chapter of the manga will be out soon and fans are eagerly waiting for its arrival.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 release date, where to read, and possible plot

The 104th chapter of the Kaiju No. 8 manga will be coming out on 28th March, 2024, Thursday, at 12 a.m. JST. For international fans, the release will be Thursday but for some fans the chapter will be available to read on Friday morning.

The fans can read the latest on Shueisha’s Manga Plus website, as well as on the official website of VIZ Media for free. But only the first chapter and the three latest chapters of the manga can be read on these websites. But the manga in its entirety is available to read on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump + app, which is a subscription-based paid service.

Unfortunately, no spoilers are available for the upcoming chapter of the manga. T7he last chapter of the manga hinted at the fact that there might be something more to Kaiju No. 9 than initially meets the eye. It also focused a lot on Mina Ashiro, who was left in a pretty dicey situation by the end of the chapter. So it is possible that the 104th chapter will focus more on the lore behind Kaiju No. 9’s origins and intentions. Viewers are also eager to see if Mina is able to escape from the kaiju’s grip. An anime based on the Kaiju No. 8 manga is also going to release on 13th April, 2024.

What happened in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103?

The 103rd chapter of Matsumoto’s manga was pretty important on several fronts. At first, the readers saw Gen Narumi, the captain of the First Division of the Defence force speaking about the future and how important the rookies are, and promised to ensure their survival at any cost. Right after that, the scene cuts to Mina Ashiro trapped in a mindscape, surrounded by corpses.

Mina then runs into a younger Kafka, who urges her to forget everything and follow him. But before that happens, Mina’s tiger Bakko gets there on time and tugs her, making her hesitate. The younger Kafka then reveals himself as Kaiju No. 9, who restrained her. After that, Mina started to recognize the corpses in the mindscape as her fallen troops while outside in the real world, Bakko keeps fighting valiantly against No. 9 until he is unable to recover from his injuries.

Inside Mina’s mind, she hated seeing her dead troops and said she hated how helpless she was feeling while Kaiju No. 9 kept trying to convince her to forget everything because that will be much easier for her. But Mina refused to do so and broke free of his restraints and summoned a gun with which she shot the younger Kafka aka No. 9. But the Kaiju commented how Isao Shinomiya was the same as her when he was absorbed by the Kaiju, but even he could not stop him, and neither can Mina. The end of the chapter showed Mina being surrounded by several kaiju faces just as No. 9 commented that nobody has ever successfully escaped it.

