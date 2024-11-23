Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 To Continue The Larva Kaiju’s Flashback; Predictions And Spoilers

The flashback detailing the origins of Kafka Hibino’s powers is expected to continue in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118, and fans are more excited than ever after the previous issue's momentous reveals. With the mysterious soldier’s backstory now being unveiled, fans have begun wondering what the next chapter will hold.

Fortunately, based on current story developments, it is possible to predict the major events that may occur in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118. Here’s what we predict will happen next within the series, including the continuation of the Larva’s roots and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118: Origins of the Flying Larva’s survival further explored

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 is expected to open with further insights into the origins of the Flying Larva. The battlefield shown in the previous chapter will likely serve as the backdrop, with the Larva emerging from the remnants of the fallen soldiers and their parasitic weapons.

This could include introspective moments revealing its initial awareness and the conditions that led to its creation. Fans may get to see how the Larva avoided detection by the Meireki Era Mega Monster and other Kaiju, explaining its survival up to its eventual encounter with Kafka.

The Larva’s survival across centuries explained in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 may also explore the Flying Larva’s life over the centuries, depicting its strategic avoidance of Kaiju like the Meireki and interactions with humans. It’s possible the Larva faced threats from Kaiju who sought to harness its unique power, forcing it to retreat into hiding.

The fact that No. 9 initially recognized Kafka’s abilities likely indicates prior conflicts between the two, where the Larva’s power clashed with Kaiju interests. This struggle could also explain the Larva’s intent to find a compatible host to protect itself while seeking a balance of strength and compatibility.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 to reveal why Kafka was chosen

The upcoming Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 is likely to explain why the Larva chose Kafka as its host. It is possible that events from Kafka’s childhood, such as the destruction of his hometown, influenced this decision.

His actions during these events may have aligned with the Larva’s criteria for selecting a host with untapped potential and strong will. The timing of its approach suggests it deliberately observed Kafka’s growth before initiating contact, implying a calculated decision.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 connecting the past to the present

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 will likely also transition to the near present, showing the Larva preparing for its merger with Kafka. This could include a scene revisiting Kafka’s infection from Chapter 1, providing clarity on the Larva’s motives and actions.

While the flashback may not conclude in this issue, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 will probably set up the eventual resolution of Kafka’s understanding of his powers and the Flying Larva’s role in his transformation. A blend of introspection and hints of impending action could close the chapter, linking the past to Kafka’s ongoing battle.

