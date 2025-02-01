Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With Kafka having completed his transformation, don’t miss Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 to find out if he is able to take down the Meireki Era Mega Monster. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last chapter of Kaiju No. 8 picked up immediately after Kafka’s transformation was complete. Gen Narumi smiled at the sight, while Soshiro Hoshina and Mina Ashiro appeared tense. Akira Kurusu identified Kafka’s waveforms as an unclassified form beyond human or kaiju, making his fortitude immeasurable.
Keiji Itami remarked that humanity could not defeat such power. Kafka, still himself, reassured them when he panicked about damaging the drones. He then confronted Meireki, effortlessly withstanding Meireki’s devastating punch before launching the kaiju away, declaring the real battle was about to begin.
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 will likely open with Kafka approaching Meireki, who is now awaiting to fight him. Kafka may mock his opponent, prompting Meireki to speak for the first time, albeit in fragmented phrases.
The monster may question how the soldiers it had killed continue to exist. Kafka is expected to dominate the fight early on, possibly underestimating Meireki. This could allow Meireki to begin reverting to its original, true form, discarding its No. 9 appearance.
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 is set to release at midnight JST on Friday, February 14, 2025, as confirmed by the MANGAPlus website. International fans can expect it to be available on Thursday morning, though the exact timing may vary by region and time zone.
Readers can access Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 122 through official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus site, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Viz Media and MANGAPlus provide free access to the first and latest three chapters, while Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription for full series access.
For more updates on the Kaiju No. 8 manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.