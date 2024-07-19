Kaiju No 8 Season 1 Ending Explained: Kafka Hibino’s Identity Is Finally Revealed

This article contains spoilers from Kaiju No. 8 anime

The Kaiju No. 8 anime, based on Naoya Matsumoto’s popular manga series, emerged as one of the standout hits of the year. Its compelling storytelling and intriguing characters made it a favorite among fans, distinguishing it from other Spring 2024 releases.

The anime concluded with its 12th and final episode, bringing the season to an end. With Kafka Hibino’s Kaiju No. 8 identity now revealed, the series is poised for an exciting new direction in its next chapter.

What happened at the end of Kaiju No. 8 anime

In the 11th episode of the Kaiju No. 8 anime, tension escalates between the Third Division and the higher-ups of the Kaiju Defense Forces, who are intent on killing Kafka due to his Kaiju identity. The Defense Forces' leader, Isao Shinomiya, challenges Kafka to a fight, testing his humanity. Despite Kafka's attempt to avoid transforming to prove he still retains his human side, he is forced to change into his Kaiju form under the pressure of Isao’s suit, which is constructed from Kaiju No. 2’s remains.

In his Kaiju form, Kafka goes berserk, nearly killing Shinomiya. It becomes clear that Isao’s goal was to assess whether Kafka could control his Kaiju abilities while still maintaining his humanity. At the brink of despair, Kafka manages to retain a sliver of his human consciousness and stabs himself, declaring he is Kafka Hibino before losing consciousness.

Although some in the First Division advocated for Kafka’s death, Isao insisted on his immediate treatment. When Kafka regained consciousness, Isao revealed that the injury he sustained would have been fatal to a full human, indicating Kafka's partial Kaiju nature. However, Isao argued that being part-Kaiju did not make Kafka an enemy. He defended Kafka in a flashback, advocating for him to be an asset rather than a weapon. Despite opposition, Isao emphasized the necessity of Kafka’s unique abilities in the face of the rising Daikaiju threat.

Kaiju No. 9 is also gaining strength

At the end of the series, Kaiju No. 9 is shown to be growing increasingly strong and intelligent. He ranks first in an online chess group while hiding out in the city, proving his enhanced understanding of human intellect. With his newfound intelligence, Kaiju No. 9 plans to launch a major attack against the Defense Force, adopting a new form and even creating clones of himself for additional security.

The second season of the anime is already in the making. It will focus on the impending assault that Kaiju No. 9 is preparing, as well as further exploration of the weapons constructed from Kaiju remains, which were highlighted in the final episodes of the first season. Additionally, the new season will delve into the broader reaction to Kafka, who is now perceived as a Kaiju, examining how this impacts his relationships with others beyond the Third Division.

